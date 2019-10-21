EXPLAINERS
Lt. Gen. Archie Francisco Gamboa (left) faces the media at Camp Crame as OIC of the Philippine National Police. Beside him is PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Bernard Banac.
The STAR/Boy Santos
PNP puts key officials on 3-month probation
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2019 - 10:42am

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police placed all its key officials under probation for three months, PNP officer-in-charge Lt. Gen. Archie Gamboa announced days after top cop Gen. Oscar Albayalde stepped down from his post.  

“Beginning today, all key positions are under probation for three months and all promotions will be on hold,” Gamboa said in a briefing at Camp Crame Monday morning.

The announcement comes after a major reshuffle of key officials in various positions nationwide. At least 20 ranking positions were filled in a series of new orders signed on October 19 and which took effect Sunday with the approval of Malacañang.

“We expect fresh ideas, fresh enthusiasm and fresh resolve from commanders from all levels to carry their share of weight in our campaign against illegal drugs and internal cleansing on steroid,” Gamboa said.

During the command conference in Malacañang with top police officials last week, President Rodrigo Duterte ordered the PNP to reshuffle its commanders amid the scandal on “ninja cops”—cops accused of selling drugs seized during police operations—that damaged the reputation of the police force.

“The recent controversy involving PNP has shaken the institution at its core, not only it has caused displeasure on our president but also doubts on our capabilities and resolve to serve and protect,” the PNP OIC said.

The controversy led to the resignation of Albaylde, who was accused of coddling his former subordinates who allegedly recycled seized drugs during a 2013 Pampanga raid—an allegation he has vehemently denied.

Gamboa also announced that three of the 13 policemen involved in the Pampanga raid were dismissed for “another grave offense in Antipolo.” — Gaea Katreena Cabico

