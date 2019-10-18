EXPLAINERS
Denouncing attempted murder on a Bukidnod teacher, over 100 teachers, students, and school employees on Oct. 18, 2019 held simultaneous indignation rallies at the Don Alejandro Roces Sr. Science-Technology High School in Quezon City and at Philippine Normal University in Manila.
Alliance of Concerned Teachers, Release
ACT, public schools demand justice for Bukidnon teacher’s frustrated slay
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 18, 2019 - 9:22pm

MANILA, Philippines — Denouncing attempted murder on a Bukidnod teacher, over 100 teachers, students and school employees on Friday held simultaneous indignation rallies.

The rallies were conducted at the Don Alejandro Roces Sr. Science-Technology High School in Quezon City and at Philippine Normal University in Manila.

On Tuesday morning, teachers Zhydee and Ramil Cabañelez were at Dalit Elementary School in Valencia City when masked men entered Zhydee’s classroom and opened fire. Ramil managed to hide under a table, but Zhydee was seriously wounded after being hit in the feet and shoulders.

A 2017 Outstanding Teacher awardee in her town, Zhydee is also an active member of the Alliance of Concerned Teachers.

The frustrated slay is also an attempted murder on teachers’ rights to organization and freedom expression, ACT national chairperson Joselyn Martinez said.

“The targeted attacks against us — from the nationwide profiling to surveillance, threats, red-tagging, and the worst yet: killing and arrest — are all part of the state’s vicious attempt to quell all forms of resistance from teachers who are fighting for their rights,” Martinez said.

“The success of our campaign has exposed the failures of this government to heed the just demands of its workers, thereby making us targets of harassment and vilification.”

Commission on Human Rights spokesperson lawyer Jacqueline Ann de Guia in January sounded the alarm on alleged profiling of ACT members by the Philippine National Police.

“[The alleged profiling] violates rights to privacy and association, which are guaranteed freedoms in the Constitution among others,” De Guia said in a statement.

“Should there be clear grounds against ACT and its members, then the police should be transparent in applying the law and equally ensure that due process is observed. Clandestine operations may lead to a number of abuses as it is easier to deny accountability for any action.”

ACT also denounced the arrest of its Bulacan coordinator Digna Mateo earlier this week.

“As teachers, we play a significant role in safeguarding democracy and ensuring peace and justice inside and outside the four walls of our classroom. Now more than ever, we shall stand our ground and carry on the fight,” Martinez said.

