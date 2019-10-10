EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade said transport issues being experienced by Filipino commuters does not equate to a “transport crisis.”
The STAR/File
DOTr chief: Having transport problems doesn’t mean ‘crisis’
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - October 10, 2019 - 4:05pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation on Thursday also downplayed the supposed “transport crisis” in Metro Manila.

For Transport Secretary Arthur Tugade, the current transport woes being experienced by Filipino commuters cannot be considered a “transport crisis.”

“Kagaya ng niliwanag ko, merong transport problem, merong transport issues — that is given, pero ina-address siya. Komo ba may transport problem, may transport issue, you know, meron nang transport krisis?” Tugade said.

(Like what I explained, if there is a transport problem, there are transport issues — that is given, but it is being addressed. So if there is a transport problem, there is a transport issue, you know, is there already a transport crisis?)

“Hindi pa ho dumaan sa ganun ‘yan. Tinatawag [‘yan] na exacerbating the situation,” he added.

(It hasn’t reached that. That’s called exacerbating the situation.)

Tugade was reacting to various sectors and lawmakers’ claims that there is a current transportation crisis in Metro Manila amid the displacement of thousands of commuters due to the temporary halt of operations of the LRT-2.

The LRT-2 runs from Recto Avenue in Manila to Santolan station in Marikina. It carries around 200,000 passengers daily.

The transport chief’s comment came days after chief presidential legal counsel and presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there is no mass transportation crisis.

“What do they mean by transportation crisis? I just see traffic. There is transportation, we all manage to get a ride,” Panelo said Tuesday.

“People get to where they need to go. There is a solution here, if you want to arrive early (at) your destination, then you go there earlier,” he added.

READ: Transport crisis? No such thing, says Palace

Panelo’s statement also drew flak from commuters and groups who later on challenged him to take public transportation to experience the hardships of traveling in Metro Manila.

Instead of criticisms, Tugade called on the public to help the government in alleviating the monstrous traffic jam and transportation problems in the country.

“Dapat ‘pag nagexacerbate ka ng situation, dapat ‘wag yan ang gawin natin, magtulungan po tayo,” he said.

(If you exacerbate the situation, you should not do that, we should help each other.)

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority offered free rides to LRT-2 commuters from Cubao to Santolan area but was criticized for the lack of transportation contingency plans.

The traffic authority coordinated with the DOTr, Philippine Coast Guard, Land Transportation Franchise and Regulatory Board and LRT Authority in assisting the commuters.

ARTHUR TUGADE DOTR SALVADOR PANELO TRAFFIC TRANSPORTATION CRISIS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Filipina enslaved for 65 years in US wants to go home, find estranged family
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 1 day ago
Fedelina Lugasan, 82, wants to go home to the Philippines after being freed from from a 65-year abusive employment in the...
Headlines
Another general pins Albayalde on ninja cops
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Another phone call made by then Pampanga provincial police chief Oscar Albayalde to a superior sometime in 2014 came back...
Headlines
BuCor, police demolish prisoners' shanties in Bilibid
By Kristine Joy Patag | 23 hours ago
The operation started at 5 a.m. and involved 1,800 personnel from law enforcement agencies and the Department of Public Works...
Headlines
Illegal Bilibid structures demolished
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 17 hours ago
Prohibited drugs, sex toys and cell phones were among the items seized as shelters or kubol inside the maximum security compound...
Headlines
Highest-ranking PMA cadet quits post over Dormitorio's death
By Artemio Dumlao | 5 hours ago
The highest ranking cadet of the Philippine Military Academy left his post following the death of 20-year-old Cadet...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
No media coverage for Panelo's commute challenge
1 hour ago
Presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo will commute to work on Friday without media coverage.
Headlines
17 hours ago
PNP chief: It seems everybody’s ganging up on me
By Paolo Romero | 17 hours ago
Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar Albayalde maintained his innocence over allegations that he benefited from a questionable...
Headlines
17 hours ago
New polio vaccination drive set
By Sheila Crisostomo | 17 hours ago
The government’s anti-polio drive needs a restart with vaccines coming from the World Health Organization, Health Secretary...
Headlines
17 hours ago
Satisfaction with Duterte dips – SWS
By Janvic Mateo | 17 hours ago
The number of Filipinos satisfied with President Duterte dropped slightly in the third quarter of 2019, according to the latest...
Headlines
17 hours ago
SC: Government nurses deserve higher pay, but…
By Evelyn Macairan | 17 hours ago
Government nurses are entitled to higher basic pay, but it’s up to Malacañang and Congress to allocate funds...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with