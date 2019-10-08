EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
File photo shows a group of anti-Marcos activists at the Sandiganbayan, urging the anti-graft court to issue the arrest warrant against former First Lady and incumbent Ilocos Norte Rep. Imelda Marcos following her graft conviction.
The STAR/Boy Santos, File photo
SC's inaction on Marcos poll protest a cause for concern — Martial Law victims
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 8, 2019 - 12:07pm

MANILA, Philippines — The inaction of the Supreme Court, sitting en banc as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET), on the electoral protest of former Sen. Bongbong Marcos against Vice President Leni Robredo is a cause for worry, a group of Martial Law victims on Tuesday said.

Despite having finished recounting the ballots of 5,415 precincts of the pilot provinces in question – namely Iloilo, Negros Oriental, and Camarines Sur – the Supreme Court en banc still has not made a decision, the Campaign Against the Return of the Marcoses to Malacanang (CARMMA) said in a Tuesday release.

CARMMA is a network of Martial Law victims, freedom advocates, and militant groups with origins in the anti-dictatorship movement under the late president's rule.

In a motion filed on Monday, Robredo's legal counsel, lawyer Romulo Macalintal, asked the tribunal to provide a copy of the Summary and Report on the revision, recount and re-appreciations of ballots from the three provinces.

The result of the recount will determine whether Bongbong's electoral protest will be dismissed or not.

“CARMMA is a witness of how the Marcoses subverted our democratic institutions to maintain their stranglehold on the government, entrenched themselves in Malacañang, while emptying our nation's coffers,” the group said.

“We are also witness to how the present administration has not jailed Imelda Marcos in spite of her November 2018 conviction in seven counts of graft for using her Cabinet position to maintain Swiss bank accounts during the Marcos dictatorship.”

Former First Lady Imelda successfully dodged seven counts of graft after anti-graft court Sandiganbayan allowed her to post bail and avail of legal remedies in November 2018.

“We are very aware of the Marcoses intent - a complete return to the highest seat of power, and their complete rehabilitation. They want the Marcos electoral protest to be their gold-lined path towards a comeback,” CARMMA said.

The late dictator Ferdinand Marcos placed the entire country under Martial Law on Sept. 21, 1972.

According to estimates by human rights watchdog Amnesty International, about 70,000 were imprisoned, 34,000 were tortured and 3,240 were killed in the Philippines during Martial Law.

Members of the Marcos family have repeatedly denied and downplayed the atrocities under Martial Law.

“CARMMA, together with the people, has been and will keep on raising our voices. We must not allow this to happen.”

BONGBONG MARCOS IMELDA MARCOS LENI AND BONGBONG MARCOS AND MARTIAL LAW MARCOS SUPREME COURT VICE PRES. LENI ROBREDO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
How activists respond to being tagged as rebels
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 16 hours ago
In 2019 alone, at least a hundred national and community-based organizations and “numerous” individuals have been...
Headlines
Duterte, military VIPs to have luxury jet
By Michael Punongbayan | 13 hours ago
President Duterte and other senior government and military officials will soon enjoy the luxury of riding a $36.999-million...
Headlines
Manila ranks 3rd among cities with lowest qualities of life
1 day ago
Manila ranks 3rd among 56 cities in the world with the lowest quality of life, according to research by Deutsche Bank.
Headlines
Bersamin denies being partial to administration
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
Days before his retirement, Chief Justice Lucas Bersamin has defended his voting record in the Supreme Court and cried foul...
Headlines
Albayalde on issue of ninja cops: Let’s move on
By Emmanuel Tupas | 13 hours ago
Stressing that there is no concrete proof linking him to the illegal drug trade, Philippine National Police chief Gen. Oscar...
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Court allows Ressa to to file demurrer plea that may lead to cyberlibel case dismissal
2 hours ago
This means that Ressa is allowed to file a demurrer to evidence, a legal challenge to the sufficiency of the prosecution’s...
Headlines
3 hours ago
Bill filed to regulate parking fees
By Ratziel San Juan | 3 hours ago
The proposed Parking Fees Regulation Act will restrict business-owned parking facilities from imposing unreasonable parking...
Headlines
13 hours ago
US a bit insecure over Russian ties — Palace
By Alexis Romero | 13 hours ago
The Duterte administration’s effort to seek stronger ties with Russia may impel the United States to give the Philippines...
Headlines
13 hours ago
Robredo to PET: Release initial recount results
By Evelyn Macairan | 13 hours ago
The camp of Vice President Leni Robredo is asking the Presidential Electoral Tribunal for a copy of the summary and committee...
Headlines
13 hours ago
With Russian honorary doctorate, Duterte preaches about climate change
By Christina Mendez | 13 hours ago
President Duterte has stressed the need for the Philippines and the rest of the world to address the issues hounding the environment...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with