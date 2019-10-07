EXPLAINERS
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Multi-sectoral organizations on Oct. 6, 2019 denounced the recent arrest of ten activists in the span of three days, which they said is evidence of ‘de-facto’ or unofficial martial law in the country.
KJ Rosales / File
Groups decry arrests of 10 activists over the weekend
Ratziel San Juan (Philstar.com) - October 7, 2019 - 1:36pm

MANILA, Philippines — Activist groups on Sunday denounced the arrests of ten activists between October 2 and October 4, which they said is evidence of ‘de facto’ or unofficial martial law in the country.

Mindanao has been under martial law since May 2017, when the Marawi Siege started, while a September 2016 declaration of a state of national emergency is still in force.

Police arrested seven human rights workers in Palawan on Friday, while three peasant activists were apprehended in Northern Samar on Wednesday.

The addition of 10 more political prisoners in such a short amount of time shows the government's blatant disrespect for constitutionally-guaranteed rights, fisherfolk group Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas (PAMALAKAYA) said in a release.

“Ang mga aktibista sa mga probinsya, mag-organisa at maglunsad lang ng mga aktibidad ay agarang ginagawan ng kaso at pinagbibintangang [New People's Army],” PAMALAKAYA National Chairperson Fernando Hicap said.

(Activists in the provinces are just organizing and conducting activities and are charged and accused of being NPA)

RELATED: Philippines in UN list of anti-civil society, activist countries

There were at least 1,850 victims of illegal arrest without detention and 593 victims of illegal arrest and detention recorded between July 2016 and July 2019, data from human rights monitor Karapatan shows.

PAMALAKAYA called for the immediate and unconditional release of the apprehended activists and demanded the accountability of government forces involved.

Rights workers arrested; Police say they are suspected NPA members

Karapatan also condemned the Friday arrest of rights workers in Palawan, which they said was illegal and warrantless.

Karapatan - Southern Tagalog Secretary General Glendhyl Malabanan and six other rights workers were reportedly arrested by combined elements of the PNP and AFP in Puerto Princesa City.

The group was conducting a fact-finding investigation on reports of military-linked human rights violations against farmers in Taytay town.

“We have seen this happen already in countless other cases,” Palabay said.

“The state is already desperate and exhausting its old and tired tactics of illegal, warrantless arrests, planting of evidence, and filing of trumped-up charges to vilify and discredit human rights work as ‘terrorism.’”

RELATED: Ilocos court dismisses murder charges vs Baguio activist

HUMAN RIGHTS VIOLATION KARAPATAN HUMAN RIGHTS KARAPATAN SECRETARY GENERAL CRISTINA PALABAY PAMALAKAYA PILIPINAS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Magalong: Cops willing to protect me
By Emmanuel Tupas | 15 hours ago
Several senior police officers have come forward to offer protection to Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong amid what he says...
Headlines
Manila ranks 3rd among cities with lowest qualities of life
3 hours ago
Manila ranks 3rd among 56 cities in the world with the lowest quality of life, according to research by Deutsche Bank.
Headlines
Duterte: No generals in drug recycling
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte clarified yesterday that no police general was mentioned in the report on illegal drugs submitted to him...
Headlines
Fire official says arson caused Star City blaze
1 day ago
Star City, meanwhile, slammed the Bureau of Fire Protection over the "irresponsible" statements to the media.
Headlines
New typhoon seen to enter PAR this week
4 hours ago
Once it enters the country’s jurisdiction, the typhoon will be given a local name “Perla.”
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Groups decry arrests of 10 activists over the weekend
By Ratziel San Juan | 1 hour ago
There were 1,850 victims of illegal arrest without detention and 593 victims of illegal arrest and detention recorded between...
Headlines
3 hours ago
PUVs ferry commuters as LRT-2 remains out of service
3 hours ago
Transport authorities are fielding public utility vehicles to ferry passengers affected by the temporary shutdown LRT-2.
Headlines
3 hours ago
Duterte claims he has rare disorder causing his eyelids to droop and muscle to weaken
By Franco Luna | 3 hours ago
President Duterte said he got the nerve malfunction from his grandfather.
Headlines
5 hours ago
Duterte vows hike in teachers' salaries coming
By Alexis Romero | 5 hours ago
President Duterte said the salaries of teachers may increase by about 35%.
Headlines
15 hours ago
‘Russia trip affirms Philippines' independent foreign policy’
By Alexis Romero | 15 hours ago
President Duterte yesterday arrived from his five-day official visit to Russia, a trip that he said affirmed the Philippines’...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with