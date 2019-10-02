PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The Bureau of Immigration earlier confirmed that suspected "drug queen" Guia Gomez Castro, former village chief of Barangay 484 Zone 48 in Manila, has fled the country.
The STAR, File
Immigration working on deportation of Manila 'drug queen'
(Philstar.com) - October 2, 2019 - 3:51pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is coordinating with US immigration authorities for the deportation of suspected "drug queen" Guia Gomez Castro.

"Upon the request of the Department of Justice, the US visa granted to alleged drug queen Guia Castro has been cancelled," DOJ spokesman Markk Perete said.

The Philippine National Police earlier confirmed that Castro had left the country.

According to NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Castro left the Philippines for Bangkok, Thailand on September 21 and later went to Taiwan.

The suspected "drug queen" entered the US through Los Angeles on September 25.

"Yes, we have a move to have her passport canceled and it could take time depending on the Department of Foreign Affairs," Eleazar told reporters last Monday.

Sen. Franklin Drilon earlier urged the DFA to revoke the passport of Castro, who has a standing arrest warrant issued against her in 2002 for violating Republic Act 6425 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The senator pointed out that it appears that Castro does not intend to return to the country.

Citing the Philippine Passport Act, Drilon said the DFA secretary has authority to cancel a passport "in the interest of national security" or when the passport holder is a fugitive from justice, as with the case of Castro.

“Hence, the DFA, to avoid miscarriage of justice and by virtue of the Philippine Passport Act, can validly and lawfully cancel her passport so we can restrict Castro’s movement and summon her back to the country to face charges,” Drilon said. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

