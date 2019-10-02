Immigration working on deportation of Manila 'drug queen'

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Immigration is coordinating with US immigration authorities for the deportation of suspected "drug queen" Guia Gomez Castro.

"Upon the request of the Department of Justice, the US visa granted to alleged drug queen Guia Castro has been cancelled ," DOJ spokesman Markk Perete said.

The Philippine National Police earlier confirmed that Castro had left the country.

According to NCRPO chief Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, Castro left the Philippines for Bangkok, Thailand on September 21 and later went to Taiwan.

The suspected "drug queen" entered the US through Los Angeles on September 25.

"Yes, we have a move to have her passport canceled and it could take time depending on the Department of Foreign Affairs," Eleazar told reporters last Monday.

Sen. Franklin Drilon earlier urged the DFA to revoke the passport of Castro, who has a standing arrest warrant issued against her in 2002 for violating Republic Act 6425 or the Dangerous Drugs Act.

The senator pointed out that it appears that Castro does not intend to return to the country.

Citing the Philippine Passport Act, Drilon said the DFA secretary has authority to cancel a passport "in the interest of national security" or when the passport holder is a fugitive from justice, as with the case of Castro.