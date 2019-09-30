PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
The DOH Epidemiology Bureau recorded 1,006 cases, 194 of which had clinical manifestations of advanced HIV infection.
AFP/File
1,000 new HIV cases reported in June
Mayen Jaymalin (The Philippine Star) - September 30, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Over a thousand new cases of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the country were recorded in June, including five pregnant women, the Department of Health (DOH) said.

The DOH Epidemiology Bureau recorded 1,006 cases, 194 of which had clinical manifestations of advanced HIV infection.

Data released by the DOH added that 951 or 95 percent of the newly diagnosed HIV cases were male while 52 percent belong to the age group of 23 to 34.

However, only 13.23 percent of the 820 respondents have admitted that they always used protection to prevent sexually transmitted diseases (STDs). 

The DOH said 98 percent of the new HIV positive individuals acquired the infection through sexual contact, with 59 percent reporting transmission through male-to-male sex (MSM).

The DOH also reported that 54 of the individuals were 10 to 19 years old. Almost all or 98 percent of those under the 19 year-old age group, became infected through sexual contact.

Also in June, 61 Filipinos who worked abroad within the past five years, were diagnosed with HIV. Overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) comprised six percent of the new HIV cases for the month.

Five pregnant women were also diagnosed positive for HIV. Both the National Capital Region and Central Visayas recorded two cases apiece, while Western Visayas had one.

