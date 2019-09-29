PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
President Duterte and Sen. Christopher ‘Bong’ Go join officers of the League of Cities of the Philippines, led by Bacolod Mayor Evelio Leonardia, Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella, Pagadian City Mayor Sammy Co, General Santos Mayor Ronnel Rivera and Dumaguete City Mayor Felipe Remollo during their 69th National Executive Board Meeting at the DusitD2 Davao Hotel in Davao City on Sept. 27.
Duterte, Bong Go express support for city mayors
Edith Regalado (The Philippine Star) - September 29, 2019 - 12:00am

DAVAO CITY, Philippines — President Duterte has expressed support for city mayors who ensure delivery of appropriate government services to their constituents. 

Duterte issued the statement during the 69th national executive board meeting of the League of Cities of the Philippines (LCP) at a hotel here the other night.

The LCP aims to provide a force that embodies the sentiments and aspirations of its members. It advocates the principles of enhanced devolution and decentralization, integrated development planning, coordination of basic services between the national government and the cities as well as between cities, and democratization of participation, representation and resources in local governance.

Duterte said he knows the concerns of the local executives as he was mayor of Davao City for over 23 years before he became President in 2016.

The President was accompanied at the meeting by Sen. Christopher Go, who explained his legislative agenda. 

Go assured the mayors that he would help them improve all the cities in the country.

LMP election

Meanwhile, Mayor Chavit Singson of Narvacan, Ilocos Sur wants to be national president of the League of Municipalities of the Philippines (LMP).

The election for LMP’s top officials will be held next month and it is expected to be a “free zone” as no political party is fielding a candidate. 

The provincial chapter presidents of the LMP will hold its national directorate meeting on Wednesday in Manila to elect the new set of league officers. 

Singson is seeking the top post of the LMP, which is composed  more than 1,400 town mayors in the country. 

Mayor Rey Buhisan of Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental vowed to support the leadership of Singson, who has nearly 30 years of service in the government.

Singson has served Ilocos Sur as governor, congressman, councilor and now Narvacan mayor. 

“He has what it takes to lead the LMP and usher outcomes for its general membership. His drive for excellence is a factor in his enduring success,” Buhisan said. – With Romina Cabrera

BONG GO LEAGUE OF CITIES OF THE PHILIPPINES
