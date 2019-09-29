PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Lt. Gen. Noel Clement, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, said that any monitored intrusions of foreign ships inside the country’s maritime domain will be passed on to the DFA for appropriate diplomatic actions.
KJ Rosales/File
AFP chief says sea row issue best left to DFA
Jaime Laude (The Philippine Star) - September 29, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The  country’s maritime issue with China is best handled by the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) rather than by the military, the newly-installed commander of the country’s 148,000-strong military said.

Lt. Gen. Noel Clement, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) chief, said that any monitored intrusions of foreign ships inside the country’s maritime domain will be passed on to the DFA for appropriate diplomatic actions.

“We are not here to be confrontational. We are not going to engage any country in particular,” Clement said, adding that the important thing as far as violations are concerned, is the military’s ability to report and address these in a diplomatic manner.

The Palawan-based Western Command (Wescom), which has operational and security jurisdiction over the country’s western front, is directly tasked to protect and defend the country’s maritime domain in the Kalayaan Island Group.

Small contingents of marines, sailors and airmen are currently on forward deployment in nine Phlippine-occupied areas in the disputed region, which is also being claimed in whole or in part by China, Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan and Brunei.

All but Brunei has forces deployed in the Spratly islands, with China gaining ground among the four other claimant states in laying its claim after sucessfully establishing a number of highly-fortified air and naval bases in its man-made islands in the region.

Clement said if there are violations such as intrusions, the information will be forwarded to the DFA for diplomatic action, saying it would be a big step for the AFP to go to the extent of employing its forces just to address these security concerns.

“We will stick to a more diplomatic (approach) in addressing this issue,” Clement said.

When pressed further if the AFP, under his leadership, will simply allow the continued presence of China inside the country’s maritime waters particularly in the West Philippine Sea, Clement only said that these Chinese ships will definitely be out there forever.

On Friday, Washington-based think tank Center For Strategic and International Studies, through a brief released by the Asia Maritime Transparency Initiative (AMTI), said that China is now sending larger but lightly armed coast guard vessels to patrol around Ayungin Shoal, Luconia shoals in the Spratlys and Panatag Shoal up north.

More heavily armed vessels like the Zhaoduan and Zhaojun class, both of which have 76 mm cannons, have also patrolled the region but are more frequently seen since last year in larger deployments such as those currently occurring off the Vietnamese coast or around Pag-asa Island.

These large Chinese coast guard ships, numbering up to 14, have been broadcasting automatic identification system (AIS) signals while patrolling around these three features. Other Chinese vessels also deployed in the region but doing patrols in other areas have their AIS turned off.

“The vessels patrolling Luconia, Ayungin and Panatag shoals most often belong to the Shucha 11 and Zhaoi classes. These vessels are largely unarmed, except for water cannons and small arms, but are larger than the law enforcement or most navy ships of their neighbors,” AMTI said.

Last May, a huge Chinese vessel tried to block Wescom’s resupply operations which involved three Philippine Navy vessels at Ayungin Shoal.

These huge Chinese vessels, AMTI added, make them ideal for operations that might involve threatening collisions and, if necessary, shouldering other vessels to drive them away.

“The patrol pattern highlights an important Chinese Coast Guard objective in the South China Sea – to create a routine, highly-visible Chinese presence at key sites over which Beijing claims sovereignty but does not have any permament facilities,” AMTI said.

CHINA DEPARTMENT OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS NOEL CLEMENT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Freed convicts who surrendered walk out of prison
12 hours ago
The Bureau of Corrections has confirmed the release of the first of the two batches of 52 persons deprived of liberty who turned...
Headlines
Andanar: Maria Ressa ‘remains out of touch with the political realities’
8 hours ago
Presidential Communications Secretary Martin Andanar on Saturday slammed Rappler CEO Maria Ressa for making “baseless...
Headlines
‘Drug queen gave away SUVs to cops’
By Romina Cabrera | 2 days ago
At least six policemen are on the payroll of suspected “drug queen” Guia Gomez Castro, with all of them getting...
Headlines
Manila police chief threatens to kill ‘ninja’ cops
By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 1 day ago
Manila’s police chief Brig. Gen. Vicente Danao yesterday warned he would kill any of his men involved in the illegal...
Headlines
‘China has greater stake in ensuring SCS peace, stability’
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
With much of Chinese trade passing through the South China Sea, Beijing has a “greater stake” in ensuring peace...
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Korean superstar Park Seo Jun likes our sisig
By Monique Toda | 1 hour ago
Korean superstar Park Seo Jun, called “Mr. Aura” by his Philippine fans, came to Manila bringing with him what...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Doctors stress importance of anti-flu vaccination for the elderly
By Sheila Crisostomo | 1 hour ago
A group of doctors specializing in the health and welfare of the elderly has underscored the importance of vaccinating them...
Headlines
1 hour ago
House eyes longer term for lawmakers, LGU execs
By Jess Diaz | 1 hour ago
The House of Representatives is eyeing a longer term of office for lawmakers and thousands of officials of provinces, cities...
Headlines
1 hour ago
‘Probe DA officers for failure to contain ASF problems’
By Eva Visperas | 1 hour ago
The chairman of Samahan ng Industriyang Agrikultura (SINAG) has asked the Senate committee on agriculture to probe the alleged...
Headlines
1 hour ago
Guessing game continues: Who are the ‘ninja cops?’
By Cecille Suerte Felipe | 1 hour ago
Three days ahead of the Senate hearing on the “ninja cops” issue, the guessing game continues on the identities...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with