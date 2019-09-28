PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
Tropical depression Onyok enters the Philippines today
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - September 28, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — A tropical depression is expected to enter the Philippine area of responsibility today but is not seen to affect any part of the country in the next three days.

As of 3 p.m. yesterday, the tropical depression, which will be locally named Onyok, was spotted at 1,410 kilometers west of the Visayas.

The weather disturbance packed winds of 45 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 55 kph.

It was forecast to move west northwest at 30 kph, according to Aldczar Aurelio, weather forecaster at the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The weather disturbance is not expected to make landfall in the country, Aurelio said.

Aurelio said the tropical depression was forecast to enter the Philippine area of responsibility at around 11 a.m. 

He said the northeasterly wind would continue to bring cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers and thunderstorms over extreme Northern Luzon.

The easterlies or warm air from the Pacific will bring partly cloudy to cloudy skies over the rest of the country with chances of rain due to thunderstorms.

