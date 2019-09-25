PNP hopes for Senate's due diligence to protect rights of alleged 'ninja cops'

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is asking the Senate to be mindful of the rights of suspected rogue cops should they move with divulging their names to public.

In a statement Wednesday, Brig.Gen. Bernard Banac said the PNP "[bows] to the discretion" of the Senate on whether to release the names of police officers suspected of involvement in "recycling" seized drugs for sale later on.

"Let the axe fall where it may," he said.

But Banac said the PNP is also asking the Senate to "exercise due diligence in protecting the rights of these persons against undue persecution."

"The PNP only has the best interest of justice, fairness and good governance in uncovering the truth behind the alleged involvement of cops in recycling drug evidence," he added.

Sen. Richard Gordon earlier said he welcomes the decision of the Senate to authorize its blue ribbon and Justice committees to divulge the stenographic notes of its executive session last Sept. 19.

We welcome the decision of the Senate in plenary session authorizing Justice and Blue Ribbon Committees to divulge the TSN of the Executive Session held last Sept. 19 in connection with the investigation on the GCTA Law. I have been pushing for this since last week’s hearing. https://t.co/utV53DYaok — Richard J. Gordon (@DickGordonDG) September 24, 2019

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former director of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, supposedly identified in a closed-doort session ranking police officers involved in drug recycling.

Gordon said that while they "do not yet pass judgment," they want to ensure that President Rodrigo Duterte, as the chief executive, is informed of what is happening.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, the president's longtime aide and travel companion, meanwhile said that Duterte will soon reveal the names of ranking police officers who are linked to the “drug recycling” scheme.

PNP presents suspects to media

In 2018, Director General Oscar Albayalde said that they will no longer present suspects to media, citing National Police Commission Memorandum Circular 2007-01.

Suspects presented to the media were usually dressed in orange shirts with the word “detainee” printed on the back.

The Napolcom memorandum said the practice “subjects [suspects] to unwanted publicity that could besmirch their name and reputation, including that of their family."

But the PNP soon resumed presenting suspects at press briefing, and sometimes berating suspects in full view of the media.

Albayalde also eagerly supported the release of a supposed list of alleged "narcopoliticians" in preparation for the midterm elections in May.

"The people, they deserve to know. They deserve the truth," he said then.

In the past, the PNP has also welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to release documents supposedly would show police involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Banac said in April 2019: “We support the statement of the president and we are ready to investigate the PNP personnel who have possible involvement in illegal drug trade.” — Kristine Joy Patag