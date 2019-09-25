PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
In this Feb. 7, 2017 photo, President Rodrigo Duterte addresses alleged erring cops from National Capital Region Police Office.
PPD/Released
PNP hopes for Senate's due diligence to protect rights of alleged 'ninja cops'
(Philstar.com) - September 25, 2019 - 5:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine National Police is asking the Senate to be mindful of the rights of suspected rogue cops should they move with divulging their names to public.

In a statement Wednesday, Brig.Gen. Bernard Banac said the PNP "[bows] to the discretion" of the Senate on whether to release the names of police officers suspected of involvement in "recycling" seized drugs for sale later on. 

"Let the axe fall where it may," he said.

But Banac said the PNP is also asking the Senate to "exercise due diligence in protecting the rights of these persons against undue persecution."

"The PNP only has the best interest of justice, fairness and good governance in uncovering the truth behind the alleged involvement of cops in recycling drug evidence," he added.

Sen. Richard Gordon earlier said he welcomes the decision of the Senate to authorize its blue ribbon and Justice committees to divulge the stenographic notes of its executive session last Sept. 19.

Baguio City Mayor Benjamin Magalong, former director of the police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group, supposedly identified in a closed-doort session ranking police officers involved in drug recycling.

Gordon said that while they "do not yet pass judgment," they want to ensure that President Rodrigo Duterte, as the chief executive, is informed of what is happening.

Sen. Christopher “Bong” Go, the president's longtime aide and travel companion, meanwhile said that Duterte will soon reveal the names of ranking police officers who are linked to the “drug recycling” scheme.

PNP presents suspects to media

In 2018, Director General Oscar Albayalde said that they will no longer present suspects to media, citing National Police Commission Memorandum Circular 2007-01.

Suspects presented to the media were usually dressed in orange shirts with the word “detainee” printed on the back.

The Napolcom memorandum said the practice “subjects [suspects] to unwanted publicity that could besmirch their name and reputation, including that of their family."

But the PNP soon resumed presenting suspects at press briefing, and sometimes berating suspects in full view of the media.

Albayalde also eagerly supported the release of a supposed list of alleged "narcopoliticians" in preparation for the midterm elections in May.

"The people, they deserve to know. They deserve the truth," he said then.

In the past, the PNP has also welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte’s decision to release documents supposedly would show police involvement in the illegal drug trade.

Banac said in April 2019: “We support the statement of the president and we are ready to investigate the PNP personnel who have possible involvement in illegal drug trade.” — Kristine Joy Patag

DRUG RECYCLING PHILIPPINE NATIONAL POLICE RICHARD GORDON SENATE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
7 Boracay dragon boat team members die as boat capsizes — PCG
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
The Philippine Coast Guard on Wednesday said at least seven members of the Boracay Dragon Boat team died after its boat...
Headlines
4 cadets face expulsion, criminal raps
By Emmanuel Tupas | 19 hours ago
With the top leadership of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) quitting their posts yesterday, several cadets involved...
Headlines
Why the Philippines backed out from speaking at ICJ on Chagos Archipelago dispute
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. has acknowledged that he helped Mauritius in its claim over the Chagos Archipelago...
Headlines
Immigration confirms 'drug queen' left the country
By Kristine Joy Patag | 6 hours ago
“As per travel records, she indeed recently left the country, but with no derogatory records, hence she was allowed...
Headlines
PMA head steps down over death of cadet
By Artemio Dumlao | 19 hours ago
Top officials of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) led by its superintendent Lt. Gen. Ronnie Evangelista relinquished...
Headlines
Latest
7 hours ago
Online, broadcast journalists now protected vs being compelled to reveal sources
7 hours ago
The new law expands protection to journalists of different forms of media including print, broadcast, wire service organizations...
Headlines
19 hours ago
DA chief laments late reporting of possible ASF
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 19 hours ago
Agriculture Secretary William Dar deplored yesterday the apparent late reporting of African swine fever (ASF), resulting in...
Headlines
19 hours ago
Teen blasts world leaders over climate crisis
By Janvic Mateo | 19 hours ago
A sixteen-year-old Swedish climate activist delivered an impassioned message before world leaders during the Climate Action...
Headlines
19 hours ago
BuCor chief to push for retraining of officers
By Ralph Edwin Villanueva | 19 hours ago
In a bid to cleanse the controversy-ridden Bureau of Corrections (BuCor), its incoming chief wants all its officials to undergo...
Headlines
19 hours ago
Duterte to scrutinize budget amid pork claims – Palace
By Alexis Romero | 19 hours ago
Malacañang will scrutinize the proposed budget for next year and not allow illegal items to taint government spending,...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with