This file photo shows Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian during a Senate hearing.
The STAR/Geremy Pintolo, File
Gatchalian asks Duterte to certify proof of parking space bill as urgent
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 25, 2019 - 10:12am

MANILA, Philippines — Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian called on President Rodrigo Duterte to certify as urgent the bill that would require prospective vehicle owners to present proof of parking space for a new car.

Gatchalian, author of Senate Bill 368 or the Proof-of-Parking Space Act, made the call after Duterte asked the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority to “reclaim all public roads that are being used for private ends” during his fourth State of the Nation Address Monday. 

“Passing this bill will be a big boost to the administration’s campaign of reclaiming public roads and help ease the perennial traffic woes we are experiencing in Metro Manila,” Gatchalian said.

He added: “I hope President Duterte will certify this bill as urgent as it is very much aligned with his vision of alleviating the constant struggles of the commuting public.”

The proposed measure requires individuals and businesses based in Metro Manila to execute an affidavit confirming they have acquired, either through purchase or lease, a parking space before being allowed to buy vehicles.

The bill also mandates the MMDA, the Land Transportation Office and local government units to conduct frequent inspections of major and minor roads across Metro Manila to remove illegally parked vehicles and penalize vehicle owners who refuse to comply.

“Motor vehicle owners should be made responsible to provide permanent parking space for their private vehicles, whether this is made an integral part of their house or building structure, or a leased facility,” Gatchalian said.

He added: “The street is primarily intended for vehicular or foot traffic and should not be appropriated as personal parking spaces for these vehicles.”

There were 11.6 million vehicles in 2018, up from the 10.5 million in 2018, records from LTO showed.

