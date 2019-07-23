NEW ON NETFLIX
Vice President Leni Robredo sits beside former presidents Joseph Estrada, Gloria Macapagal- Arroyo and Fidel Ramos as they wait for President Duterte’s arrival at the House of Representatives yesterday. Also in photo are former speaker Jose de Venecia Jr., members of the diplomatic corps and Cabinet members.
Filipiniana again dominates SONA fashion
Helen Flores (The Philippine Star) - July 23, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Local fabrics and Filipino designers yesterday took centerstage anew at the fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA) of President Duterte.

Vice President Leni Robredo and her daughters Aika, Tricia and Jillian paid homage to Mindanao weavers in their Filipiniana outfits.

The Robredos’ gowns were created by weavers from Basilan and war-torn Marawi City who are beneficiaries of the Office of the Vice President’s anti-poverty program Angat Buhay.

Former president Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo donned a pidayit gown by Kapampangan designer Philip Torres. The gown was inspired by Aetas of Pampanga. Pidayit is a form of upcycling scrap materials.

Most female senators wore simple but elegant dresses during the SONA.

Sen. Nancy Binay wore a classic terno with elaborate embroidery details designed by Randy Ortiz, while Sen. Pia Cayetano had a modern Maria Clara, bell-sleeved serpentina gown and pants accentuated with a belt made from yakan fabric designed by Michael Leyva. 

Sen. Grace Poe wore an elegant white dress by Paul Cabral in the morning and changed into simple Filipiniana later in the afternoon, also by Cabral.

Sen. Cynthia Villar had an embroidered piña barong with hand callado during the opening session at the Senate yesterday morning.

During the SONA, Villar wore tri-color orange embroidery on hand – calladoed piña. A kimona with panuelo collar and tapis covered the electric pleated silk chiffon skirt.

Neophyte Sen. Imee Marcos donned a yellow Mak Tumang creation named “La Filigrin.” It was crafted with sunset ombre solihiya-inspired fabric adorned with gold tambourine medallion. 

In a Facebook post, Tumang explained that the gown symbolizes the challenge to unify the divided politics of the country. Yellow is the color popularly associated with the Marcos family’s political rival – the Aquinos.

Sen. Risa Hontiveros was dressed in a contemporary terno by local designer Joel Acebuche, with footwear from Marikina City. 

Dinagat Islands Gov. Kaka Bag-ao arrived at the SONA wearing a purple barong dress made of piña jusi also by Acebuche. The color symbolizes her continued advocacy for women and children, reproductive rights and gender equality, she said. – With Cecille Suerte Felipe

