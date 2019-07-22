SONA ‘not just generally peaceful but very peaceful,’ NCRPO says

MANILA, Philippines— Police Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office director, on Monday said the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte was “not just generally peaceful, but very peaceful.”

“Wala man lang kahit single untoward incident na na-report sa’tin,” Eleazar said.

(Not even one untoward incident was reported to us)

The Philippine National Police Operations Center in Camp Crame also said the SONA was generally peaceful and ordetly.

“Mass actions carried out by cause-oriented groups and some government organizations have been conducted peacefully and participants continue to disperse voluntarily with no major untoward incident reported in all areas of engagement where public assemblies were held coinciding with SONA,” it said.

Eleazar said the police force almost perfected dealing with mass actions in terms of avoiding “confrontations.”

He said they are eyeing to improve traffic congestion during such demonstrations.

The NCRPO chief thanked the protesters for being cooperative during the conduct of their mass actions.

Earlier, the Quezon City Police District estimated a total of 8,780 protesters outside Batasang Pambansa. Protesters along Commonwealth Avenue were pegged at 5,350 while pro-Duterte rallyists along IBP Sinagtala and Sandigan numbered around 3,430.

Despite the peaceful status, the PNP said it would remain vigilant for any untoward incidents.

“The PNP remains vigilant to prevent occurrence of crimes and easy to respond to any emergency or call for assistance,” it said.