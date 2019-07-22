NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
After pushing through heavy rains, protesters arrive at the main stage in front of St. Peters Memorial Homes in Quezon City on July 22, 2019.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
SONA ‘not just generally peaceful but very peaceful,’ NCRPO says
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 8:53pm

MANILA, Philippines— Police Maj. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar, National Capital Region Police Office director, on Monday said the fourth State of the Nation Address of President Rodrigo Duterte was “not just generally peaceful, but very peaceful.”

“Wala man lang kahit single untoward incident na na-report sa’tin,” Eleazar said.

(Not even one untoward incident was reported to us)

The Philippine National Police Operations Center in Camp Crame also said the SONA was generally peaceful and ordetly.

“Mass actions carried out by cause-oriented groups and some government organizations have been conducted peacefully and participants continue to disperse voluntarily with no major untoward incident reported in all areas of engagement where public assemblies were held coinciding with SONA,” it said.

Eleazar said the police force almost perfected dealing with mass actions in terms of avoiding “confrontations.”

He said they are eyeing to improve traffic congestion during such demonstrations.

The NCRPO chief thanked the protesters for being cooperative during the conduct of their mass actions.

Earlier, the Quezon City Police District estimated a total of 8,780 protesters outside Batasang Pambansa. Protesters along Commonwealth Avenue were pegged at 5,350 while pro-Duterte rallyists along IBP Sinagtala and Sandigan numbered around 3,430.

Despite the peaceful status, the PNP said it would remain vigilant for any untoward incidents.

“The PNP remains vigilant to prevent occurrence of crimes and easy to respond to any emergency or call for assistance,” it said.

NCRPO PNP QUEZON CITY SONA SONA 2019
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
14 hours ago
Headlines
Senate minority down to three in session hall, one in detention
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
As the Senate formally opens sessions for the 18th Congress, only four senators are left in the minority bloc.
Headlines
Duterte runs late for fourth SONA
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is running late for his fourth State of the Nation Address.
Headlines
House installs Alan Peter Cayetano as speaker
10 hours ago
After a speakership row prior to the opening of the 18th Congress, Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has finally gained...
Headlines
Who's who: Winning party-lists and their representatives
8 hours ago
Get to know the winning party-lists and their representatives.
Headlines
Latest
1 hour ago
Outspoken Duterte silent on 2 key policies in his 4th SONA
By Alexis Romero | 1 hour ago
While President Rodrigo Duterte's fourth State of the Nation Address lasted for an hour and 34 minutes, it was surprisingly...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Nothing new in Duterte's SONA 'lecture' on West Philippine Sea
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 2 hours ago
President Duterte earlier said he would "educate" his critics on the West Philippine Sea on his 4th SONA.
Headlines
2 hours ago
'No sacred cows': Duterte renews vow to fight corruption
By Alexis Romero | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte Monday vowed to keep fighting the ills plaguing the country until he steps down from office...
Headlines
2 hours ago
Duterte asks Congress to move barangay, SK polls to 2022
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked the 18th Congress to reschedule the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls supposed...
Headlines
3 hours ago
FULL TEXT: Duterte's 2019 SONA speech
3 hours ago
Read the full text of President Rodrigo Duterte's 4th SONA speech here.
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with