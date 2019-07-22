NEW ON NETFLIX
PHILSTAR.COM COVER STORIES
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
'No sacred cows': Duterte renews vow to fight corruption
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - July 22, 2019 - 8:52pm

MANILA Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte Monday vowed to keep fighting the ills plaguing the country until he steps down from office as he called for a "catharsis" that would counter the inner "demons" and "monsters" of the nation.

During his fourth State of the Nation Address, Duterte said he was "grossly disappointed" that corruption remains pervasive in the country, a problem that he said allowed the drug menace to remain. 

"It is not the eagle in the fight but the fight in the eagle that matters. Believe me, I will end my term fighting," the president said.

"It has been three years since I took my oath of office, and it pains me to say that we have not learned our lesson. The illegal drug problem persists. Corruption continues and emasculates the courage we need to sustain our moral recovery initiatives," he added. 

Duterte cited the alleged funding of ghost dialysis treatments, which he said has deprived the government of millions of pesos that could have been used to treat illnesses and save lives. He also mentioned the Marawi siege, which he said was funded by drug money and involved armed men with sophisticated weaponry and locals radicalized by extremist dogma.

"Drugs will not be crushed unless we continue to eliminate corruption that allows this social monster to survive," the president said. 

Duterte went on to claim that the Filipinos themselves are their own enemies, citing corrupt acts that he said target the weak. 

"Honestly, I have identified the enemy who dumped us into this quagmire we are in. I have met the enemy face-to-face and sadly, the enemy is us. We are our own tormentors... We are our own demons; we are as rapacious predators preying on the helpless, the weak and the voiceless," the president said. 

"We find corruption everywhere in government with every malefactor watching his cohort’s back in blatant disregard of his oath when he assumed public office," he added. 

Duterte lamented that language has evolved "to soften the wickedness of the criminal act" like the use of phrases like "for the boys” and “sponsoring an event.”

"No amount of euphemism can trivialize or normalize betrayal of public trust or any other criminal offense. It is an injury laced with insult. It is both a national embarrassment and a national shame," he said. 

"For every transaction, a commission; for every action, extortion; and a request that goes on and on – endlessly and shamelessly."

Duterte said an immediate "self-purgation" is needed to address the problem, which he claimed constitutes the entire gamut of the country's system. 
 
"Catharsis is what we, individually and collectively, need to do today – not tomorrow but today. Self-purgation followed by the resolve to do what is right and proper, is good for the nation’s health," the president said. 

"I’ve been with government for almost 35 years now. I am not singling out myself...Corruption exasperates. It frustrates. It is also exasperating that there are times when I think that perhaps it is blood that we need to cleanse and rinse away the dirt and the muck that stick to the flesh like leeches. Of course, it is only a thought."

Duterte reiterated that there are no sacred cows in his administration, saying he has fired or caused the resignation of more than 100 officials and appointees of government "without regard to relationship, friendship and alliance." 

He said he is taking responsibility for the shortcomings of his administration and vowed to pursue programs that would protect the Filipinos and improve their quality of life.

"We are now entering a period of consequences. The consequences of what we did and did not do but should have done during my first half of my term. I assume full responsibility for that. As president, I cannot pass the blame to anybody, so it's on me," Duterte said. 

"Though we cannot change the past, we will not squander the future. I will push harder in the pursuit of programs that we have started but always within the parameters of the law. I will not merely coast along or while away my time during the remaining years of my administration. It ain't my style," he added.  

"But I will not stop until I reach the finish line. Then and only then shall I call it a day."

Duterte said his goal for the next three years is to provide a "comfortable life" for everybody and to sustain the gains of his administration. 

"I dream of glowing days ahead for every Filipino. I dream of a Philippines better than the one I grew up with. This is my pledge and commitment for just three years, if I can," the president said.  

"If I cannot, I am sorry. But I shall continue to comply with my constitutional duty to serve and protect the Filipino until the last day of my term." 

STATE OF THE NATION ADDRESS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
LIVE updates: Duterte's State of the Nation Address 2019
President Rodrigo Duterte will deliver his fourth State of the Nation Address today, July 22.
14 hours ago
Headlines
Senate minority down to three in session hall, one in detention
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 7 hours ago
As the Senate formally opens sessions for the 18th Congress, only four senators are left in the minority bloc.
Headlines
Duterte runs late for fourth SONA
By Rosette Adel | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte is running late for his fourth State of the Nation Address.
Headlines
House installs Alan Peter Cayetano as speaker
10 hours ago
After a speakership row prior to the opening of the 18th Congress, Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano (Taguig-Pateros) has finally gained...
Headlines
Who's who: Winning party-lists and their representatives
8 hours ago
Get to know the winning party-lists and their representatives.
Headlines
Latest
2 hours ago
Duterte asks Congress to move barangay, SK polls to 2022
By Rosette Adel | 2 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday asked the 18th Congress to reschedule the barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan polls supposed...
Headlines
4 hours ago
'Worse than prison': Abuses in Philippine youth homes
By Ayee Macaraig | 4 hours ago
Eleven-year-old Jerry's crime was breaking curfew laws after fleeing violence at home. His punishment? Being sent to a youth...
Headlines
6 hours ago
'Not today': Palace to submit proposed 2020 budget 'maybe in two weeks'
By Alexis Romero | 6 hours ago
The executive department is expected to submit its proposed P4.1-trillion national budget for next year to Congress within...
Headlines
7 hours ago
Robredo, children wear Filipiniana featuring Marawi and Basilan fabrics for SONA
By Rosette Adel | 7 hours ago
Vice President Leni Robredo and her children Aika, Tricia and Jillian are all set to attend the fourth SONA of President...
Headlines
8 hours ago
Makabayan solons support Abante as minority leader; Lagman abstains
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
The Makabayan bloc called Rep. Bienvenido Abante Jr. a “leader who can be collegial during debates in the crafting of...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with