Robredo camp decries harassment

MANILA, Philippines — “Plain and simple harassment” was how the camp of Vice President Leni Robredo described the filing of sedition and other criminal charges against her and several opposition figures – including members of the clergy – by the Philippine National Police-Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG), in connection with the “Ang Totoong Narcolist” videos.

“If this is purely based on the outrageous statement previously given by Mr. Advincula, we can confidently say this is completely baseless and nothing more than plain and simple harassment,” Robredo’s spokesman Barry Gutierrez said yesterday, referring to Peter Joemel Advincula.

Gutierrez said they have yet to receive a copy of the referral of the CIDG submitted to the Department of Justice. “As soon as we do, we will refer it to the VP’s lawyers for study and appropriate action,” he said.

Advincula had claimed to be “Bikoy,” the hooded figure in the video who tagged the family and close allies of President Duterte as part of a drug syndicate.

He later retracted his allegation and tagged opposition personalities as being behind the videos.

Robredo had denied meeting Advincula, calling him a liar for claiming that they had met at the Ateneo de Manila University to discuss a supposed ouster plot against Duterte.

Aside from Robredo, also reported to be included in the CIDG complaint were senatorial candidates of the opposition in the last elections, except former senator and interior chief Mar Roxas.