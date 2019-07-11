NEW ON NETFLIX
The mother views the coffin of her three-year-old baby Kateleen Myca Ulpina, killed during a sting operation conducted by the police, is seen during her wake in Rodriguez, Rizal, east of Manila on July 5, 2019.
AFP/Noel Celis
UN rights council adopts Iceland resolution on drug war killings
Gaea Katreena Cabico (Philstar.com) - July 11, 2019 - 7:00pm

MANILA, Philippines — The United Nations Human Rights Council voted to adopt a resolution mandating a "comprehensive" international review of the Philippine government's drug war. 

A total of 18 of the 47-member council voted in favor of the resolution tabled by Iceland during the 41st session of the UNHRC in Geneva Thursday. Fourteen member states—including China and Bahrain—voted against the resolution while 15 abstained. 

The two-page resolution requires UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet to prepare a comprehensive report on the human rights situation in the Philippines that will be presented to the council’s 44th session.

It also calls on the Philippine government “to take all necessary measures to prevent extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, to carry out impartial investigations and to hold perpetrators accountable in accordance with international norms and standards on due process and the rule of law.”

The resolution also urges the government to cooperate with UN agencies and mechanisms by facilitating country visits and preventing acts of intimidation or retaliation.

Human rights groups believe the resolution would mark a big step toward accountability and justice for victims of extrajudicial killings and other human rights violations in the Philippines.

Days before the UN vote, presidential spokesperson decried any attempt by other countries to interfere in the way the Philippines maintains peace and order.

“To those foreign governments which have been misled by false news and untruthful narratives about the President’s war against illegal narcotics, we reiterate that drug-related deaths arising therefrom are neither state-initiated nor sponsored,” Panelo said last Friday. 

Figures from the Philippine National Police earlier released this month put the number of ‘drug personalities’ killed in law enforcement operations at 6,600. But some rights groups have estimates of as many as 27,000 killed.

