NEW ON NETFLIX
FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The DOTr said the government in the first half of the Duterte administration has completed 17 commercial airport projects. These include the construction of two new international airports – the Lal-lo International Airport in Cagayan and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport – and upgrading of 15 existing gateways.
File
DOTr to complete upgrade of more airports
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - July 10, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has committed to complete the upgrade of 27 more commercial airports in the country before the term of President Duterte ends in 2022.

The DOTr said the government in the first half of the Duterte administration has completed 17 commercial airport projects. These include the construction of two new international airports – the Lal-lo International Airport in Cagayan and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport – and upgrading of 15 existing gateways.

“Connectivity and mobility in transport are key components in socio-economic
development. By building new airports and rehabilitating existing ones, the transportation sector contributes to both regional and national progress,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

To pursue its plans to improve air connectivity in the country, the DOTr said it is accelerating the ongoing infrastructure development in 27 commercial airports and one military air base.

The government is also set to build one more international airport.

The DOTr said rehabilitation works for Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are ongoing, while construction is also ongoing for the second passenger terminal building of the Clark International Airport.

The Bicol International Airport is now more than halfway complete, according to the agency, with the gateway expected to accommodate two million passengers a year when completed next year.

International airports in Davao, General Santos, Zamboanga, Iloilo, Kalibo and Laoag are also undergoing improvements, while development projects continue as well for domestic airports in Busuanga, Cauayan, Naga and Tuguegarao in Luzon; Bacolod-Silay, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Dumaguete and Tacloban in the Visayas; and Bukidnon, Ipil, Laguinduingan, Mati, M’lang, Ozamiz, Sanga-Sanga, Siargao and Surigao in Mindanao.

“A number of airports we have rehabilitated were in a dismal state when we took over. We are proud of what we have already accomplished, but we know that we can do more. With the guidance of our hardworking Secretary Tugade, we will continue to build, build, build towards the Golden Age of Infrastructure,” Civil Aviation Authority director general Jim Sydiongco said.

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION RODRIGO DUTERTE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Isko Moreno wants to rid Manila schools of politicians’ names — even his own
9 hours ago
Manila Mayor Isko Moreno wants names of politicians removed from schools in the Philippine capital.
Headlines
Amal Clooney to represent journalist Maria Ressa
13 hours ago
Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will lead a legal team representing Rappler CEO Maria Ressa, who is facing a string of charges...
Headlines
Duterte might 'educate' Filipinos on West Philippine Sea in 4th SONA
By Patricia Lourdes Viray | 13 hours ago
"Maybe sa SONA, I will educate people na 'yung ginawa ko sabi ko 'You can fish'... Tama talaga ako," the president said.
Headlines
Duterte endorsement shreds semblance of House independence, solons say
By Gaea Katreena Cabico | 8 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte said his endorsement of a shared speakership does not count as interference in the affairs of the...
Headlines
No delays in legislation amid term-sharing between Cayetano, Velasco — Palace
9 hours ago
Allaying fears raised by critics, presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said there would be no disruption on committee...
Headlines
Latest
46 minutes ago
‘Endorsement is not legislative interference’
By Christina Mendez | 46 minutes ago
President Duterte assured the public yesterday that he has not interfered in the independence of the House of Representatives...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Palace on AI report: Duterte respects human rights
By Christina Mendez | 46 minutes ago
President Duterte and his administration respect human rights, contrary to claims of Amnesty International (AI), which has...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Chang eyed as next US envoy to Philippines
By Pia Lee-Brago | 46 minutes ago
The second female United States ambassador is expected to be named as Washington’s next top diplomat in the Phili...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
DFA chief thanks Vietnam for rescue of 22 fishermen Pia Lee-Brago
46 minutes ago
The Philippines has thanked Vietnam for having rescued 22 Filipino fishermen abandoned by a Chinese ship after the latter...
Headlines
46 minutes ago
Fishermen withdraw from ‘kalikasan’ petition
By Edu Punay | 46 minutes ago
The government’s chief lawyer yesterday moved for the withdrawal of a petition in the Supreme Court (SC) seeking to...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with