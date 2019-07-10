DOTr to complete upgrade of more airports

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Transportation (DOTr) has committed to complete the upgrade of 27 more commercial airports in the country before the term of President Duterte ends in 2022.

The DOTr said the government in the first half of the Duterte administration has completed 17 commercial airport projects. These include the construction of two new international airports – the Lal-lo International Airport in Cagayan and the Bohol-Panglao International Airport – and upgrading of 15 existing gateways.

“Connectivity and mobility in transport are key components in socio-economic

development. By building new airports and rehabilitating existing ones, the transportation sector contributes to both regional and national progress,” Transportation Secretary Arthur Tugade said.

To pursue its plans to improve air connectivity in the country, the DOTr said it is accelerating the ongoing infrastructure development in 27 commercial airports and one military air base.

The government is also set to build one more international airport.

The DOTr said rehabilitation works for Terminal 2 at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) are ongoing, while construction is also ongoing for the second passenger terminal building of the Clark International Airport.

The Bicol International Airport is now more than halfway complete, according to the agency, with the gateway expected to accommodate two million passengers a year when completed next year.

International airports in Davao, General Santos, Zamboanga, Iloilo, Kalibo and Laoag are also undergoing improvements, while development projects continue as well for domestic airports in Busuanga, Cauayan, Naga and Tuguegarao in Luzon; Bacolod-Silay, Calbayog, Catbalogan, Dumaguete and Tacloban in the Visayas; and Bukidnon, Ipil, Laguinduingan, Mati, M’lang, Ozamiz, Sanga-Sanga, Siargao and Surigao in Mindanao.

“A number of airports we have rehabilitated were in a dismal state when we took over. We are proud of what we have already accomplished, but we know that we can do more. With the guidance of our hardworking Secretary Tugade, we will continue to build, build, build towards the Golden Age of Infrastructure,” Civil Aviation Authority director general Jim Sydiongco said.