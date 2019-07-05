FACT CHECKS
Romualdez tops survey for speaker
(The Philippine Star) - July 5, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Leyte Rep. Martin Romualdez is the people’s choice for the hotly contested leadership position in the House of Representatives, according to a recent survey.

The RP-Mission and Development Foundation Inc. (RPMDinc) survey, conducted in the last week of June, showed Romualdez being the preferred choice with 30 percent, followed by Taguig Rep. Alan Peter Cayetano with 23 percent. The third spot went to former speaker Pantaleon Alvarez with 18 percent. Marinduque Rep. Lord Allan Velasco garnered 14 percent.

The nationwide survey showed that Romualdez was the top choice in the Visayas, balance Luzon and Mindanao regions. In the National Capital Region, Cayetano ranked first with 33 percent, followed by Romualdez with 27 percent, Alvarez with 15 percent and Velasco in the last spot with 12 percent.

In balance Luzon, Romualdez was the top pick with 31 percent, followed by Cayetano with 25 percent, Alvarez with 18 percent and Velasco, 11 percent.

In the Visayas, Romualdez received strong support with 35 percent, followed by Cayetano with 21 percent, Velasco with 19 percent and Alvarez, 16 percent.

In Mindanao, Romualdez and Alvarez were statistically tied. Romualdez ranked first with 23 percent while Alvarez had 20 percent. Cayetano, with 15 percent, was also tied with Velasco who garnered 14 percent.

Paul Martinez of RPMDinc said that amid the turmoil at the House of Representatives, it was their obligation to gauge the sentiments of constituents, hoping that the representatives will listen to their voice.

Along with choosing a contender, respondents were also asked to give the reason for their choice.

Several respondents who chose Romualdez cited his experience, loyalty and leadership.

Others said Cayetano had experience; however, loyalty and leadership were in question. One respondent wrote, “Cayetano is dangerous for President Duterte and he cannot lead his fellow congressmen with his attitude.”

“Velasco landed in the last spot because respondents felt he was not ready for the job, they did not trust or have confidence in him and cited his lack of ability to lead the House,” the survey said.

The non-commissioned survey was conducted among 3,500 registered voters nationwide with a 3 percent +/- margin of error.

Respondents were asked, “If given the chance that your voice will be heard by your district representative, among the list of contenders who will you vote for as the next speaker at the House of Representatives?” 

