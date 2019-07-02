FACT CHECKS
SOUTH CHINA SEA
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Local fishermen pull F/B GemVer 1 to the shores of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro after being rammed by a Chinese vessel near Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.
The STAR/Walter Bollozos
Duterte wants discussion on Recto Bank incident in next meetings with China
(Philstar.com) - July 2, 2019 - 11:14am

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte told his Cabinet members that he wants to bring up the collision of a Filipino fishing boat and a Chinese trawler in the West Philippine Sea in bilateral meetings with Beijing.

Last month, a Chinese vessel rammed into a Filipino fishing boat near Recto Bank, causing the latter to sink and leaving 22 local fishermen "to the mercy of the elements."

"The president wanted China's assurance that the rights and safety of our fisherfolks are guaranteed," presidential spokesperson Salvador Panelo said in a statement Tuesday.

The crewmen of the Filipino watercraft said the Chinese ship immediately left the scene after the collision.

The captain of the Chinese ship, meanwhile, claimed that they tried to help the Filipino fishermen but were besieged by other Filipino boats.

China rejected the proposal for a third party investigatot into the incident, which President Rodrigo Duterte called a "little maritime accident."

"Well, I'm sorry, but that's how it is. It is a maritime incident, little in a sense that there was no confrontation, there was no bloody violence," Duterte earlier said.

According to Panelo, Chinese authorities told Philippine Ambassador to Beijing Chito Sto. Romana that there was no need for a third party as the two countries can settle the issue. — Patricia Lourdes Viray

CHINA PHILIPPINES-CHINA TIES RECTO BANK RODRIGO DUTERTE SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SC allows law students to represent poor
By Edu Punay | 12 hours ago
The Supreme Court (SC) has expanded the rule allowing law students to practice law and represent indigent clients in courts,...
Headlines
Walang pasok: Class suspensions for July 2
22 hours ago
Here are areas where classes got canceled for Tuesday, July 2.
Headlines
Honasan sworn in as DICT secretary
By Alexis Romero | 12 hours ago
Former senator Gregorio “Gringo” Honasan yesterday assumed the post of information and communications technology...
Headlines
‘Sulu suicide bombing could be first by Pinoys’
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
The twin Sulu blasts in a military base last week could be the first case of suicide bombings perpetrated by Filipinos, according...
Headlines
Rains boost dam levels, but water rationing to continue
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 12 hours ago
Even with the continuous monsoon rains helping increase the water level at Angat Dam, consumers may have to bear with rationing...
Headlines
Latest
12 hours ago
Human rights, medical marijuana bills filed anew
By Romina Cabrera | 12 hours ago
Several pieces of legislation that failed to make it in the last Congress have been re-filed.
Headlines
12 hours ago
PNP: We’re winning war on drugs
By Delon Porcalla | 12 hours ago
As the administration marked its third year or the halfway mark of the Duterte presidency, the Philippine National Police...
Headlines
12 hours ago
Voter registration to be held in schools, malls
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
Satellite voter registration will be held in schools and malls to reach out to new voters, the Commission on Elections (Comelec)...
Headlines
12 hours ago
AFP called out for measly assistance to Marawi troops
12 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has scolded the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) for granting measly financial assistance...
Headlines
12 hours ago
PhilHealth to appeal order to return P139 M
By Sheila Crisostomo | 12 hours ago
The Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth) will file an appeal with the Court of Appeals (CA), questioning the decision...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with