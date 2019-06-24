FACT CHECKS
Duterte to name Cebu City police chief Garma as PCSO head
Alexis Romero (Philstar.com) - June 24, 2019 - 8:50pm

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte is set to appoint the chief of Cebu City police as general manager of the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office.

Duterte confirmed on Monday that he would name Police Colonel Royina Garma, Cebu City Police Office director, as PCSO general manager in the place of Alexander Balutan who resigned last March.

"She (Garma) is a woman, an Ilocana...Balutan has been out. Garma will succeed her," Duterte told reporters during the premiere night of "Kontradiksyon" at SM Megamall.

Last March, Balutan, a retired military general, said he resigned because he was asked to do something he could not stomach. He did not elaborate. 

Garma is expected to retire from the service on June 30. 

FROM THE FREEMAN: Garma named new PCSO head?

Duterte's announcement comes within days of talk in Cebu City that Garma would be named to head the PCSO, although the city police chief said then that she had not received any appointment papers yet.

According to the The Freeman in Cebu, Garma was the first female police officer to hold the position of CCPO director. She assumed office in July 2018 replacing Police Colonel Joel Doria.

Garma recently intensified programs against illegal gambling in the city, The Freeman also reported.

