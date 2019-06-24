DFA returns Del Rosario's donation for Recto Bank fishermen

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Foreign Affairs will have to return the P500,000 donation that former Foreign Affairs Secretary Albert del Rosario made for the 22 fishermen whose boat was hit and sunk by a Chinese vessel.

Del Rosario earlier confirmed that he coursed his donation through the DFA last Wednesday, according to a report from ABS-CBN News.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., meanwhile, said he had to either return the check donation or turn it over to the Bureau of Treasury as the DFA could not dispense donations.

"I certainly won't turn it over to another department; that's malversation. So with florid expressions of gratitude I had it returned to Del Rosario," Locsin tweeted Monday.

In his five-year stint as DFA chief, Del Rosario was the wealthiest Cabinet member of the Aquino administration. In his 2014 statement of assets, liabilities and net worth, Del Rosario declared a net worth of P838.81 million.

Del Rosario, a successful businessman, was known to give a way part of his salary from the government to his staff at the DFA. — Patricia Lourdes Viray