Mindoro mayor helping fishermen to be suspended for graft

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to implement the 90-day suspension of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Mayor Romulo Festin, who has been helping the fishermen whose boat was hit by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday said he signed the suspension order last Tuesday.

The Sandiganbayan on May 22 ordered the preventive suspension of Festin following the graft cases filed against him in connection with the computerization of the town’s real property tax assessment, purchase of multi-cabs allegedly without public bidding and providing salaries to certain individuals without daily time records.

“It’s now en route to Occidental Mindoro. It will be implemented within the week,” Año said in a text message to The STAR.

Mimaropa regional police spokesman Lt. Col. Socrates Faltado said they have yet to receive information whether the suspension order on Festin was already implemented.

Festin has been vocal in his support of the fishermen who were rescued by Vietnamese sailors after their boat was hit by a Chinese vessel last June 9.

In an interview over ABS-CBN, Festin said the incident could have been intentional with the purpose of bullying Filipino fishermen.

He urged the government to take necessary steps to prevent another similar incident from happening.