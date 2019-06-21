ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
The Sandiganbayan on May 22 ordered the preventive suspension of Festin following the graft cases filed against him in connection with the computerization of the town’s real property tax assessment, purchase of multi-cabs allegedly without public bidding and providing salaries to certain individuals without daily time records.
File
Mindoro mayor helping fishermen to be suspended for graft
Emmanuel Tupas (The Philippine Star) - June 21, 2019 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to implement the 90-day suspension of San Jose, Occidental Mindoro Mayor Romulo Festin, who has been helping the fishermen whose boat was hit by a Chinese vessel in Recto Bank in the West Philippine Sea.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Año yesterday said he signed the suspension order last Tuesday.

The Sandiganbayan on May 22 ordered the preventive suspension of Festin following the graft cases filed against him in connection with the computerization of the town’s real property tax assessment, purchase of multi-cabs allegedly without public bidding and providing salaries to certain individuals without daily time records.

“It’s now en route to Occidental Mindoro. It will be implemented within the week,” Año said in a text message to The STAR.

Mimaropa regional police spokesman Lt. Col. Socrates Faltado said they have yet to receive information whether the suspension order on Festin was already implemented.

Festin has been vocal in his support of the fishermen who were rescued by Vietnamese sailors after their boat was hit by a Chinese vessel last June 9.

In an interview over ABS-CBN, Festin said the incident could have been intentional with the purpose of bullying Filipino fishermen.

He urged the government to take necessary steps to prevent another similar incident from happening.

CHINESE VESSEL ROMULO FESTIN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Noting boat captain's 'turnaround' after Piñol meet, Pamalakaya demands transparency
12 hours ago
After a “complete turnaround” in the position of the boat captain, a fisherfolk group demands transparency from...
Headlines
LIST: Manila Water, Maynilad water interruption schedule
10 hours ago
Water service firms Maynilad Water Services Inc. and Manila Water Company Inc. on Thursday set water interruption schedule...
Headlines
Duterte approves technical-vocational skills development plan
9 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has approved a four-year national plan for technical vocational skills development.
Headlines
Pagasa warns of stronger cyclones due to El Niño
By Helen Flores | 1 day ago
The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) yesterday warned the public to brace...
Headlines
Duterte steps into contest for House speakership
By Jess Diaz | 1 day ago
After saying he would stay out of the issue, President Duterte has decided after all to endorse someone for speaker of the...
Headlines
Latest
51 minutes ago
Ex-Army general to head PhilHealth
By Mayen Jaymalin | 51 minutes ago
A retired military general is taking over the scandal-ridden Philippine Health Insurance Corp.
Headlines
51 minutes ago
Release of Duterte, Leni SALNs suspended
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 51 minutes ago
Ombudsman Samuel Martires has suspended the release to the media of the 2018 statements of assets, liabilities and net worth...
Headlines
51 minutes ago
Mindoro mayor helping fishermen to be suspended for graft
By Emmanuel Tupas | 51 minutes ago
The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) is set to implement the 90-day suspension of San Jose, Occidental...
Headlines
51 minutes ago
Inter-agency drug interdiction unit eyed in ports, air strips
By Romina Cabrera | 51 minutes ago
The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is pushing for the creation of an inter-agency drug interdiction task group...
Headlines
51 minutes ago
11 Pinoy seafarers arrive in Manila after tanker attack
By Pia Lee-Brago | 51 minutes ago
Eleven Filipino seafarers have arrived in Manila after their ship and another vessel were damaged during suspected attacks...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with