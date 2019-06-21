Inter-agency drug interdiction unit eyed in ports, air strips

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) is pushing for the creation of an inter-agency drug interdiction task group against drug smuggling through the country’s private ports and airstrips.

PDEA director general Aaron Aquino said the creation of this interdiction task group would synchronize efforts of different law enforcement agencies to stop drug smuggling in the 1,200 private airstrips and private ports nationwide.

Aquino noted that unmanned runways and private ports could have become landing spots for airplanes, seaplanes and yachts that are loaded with illegal drugs.

“International drug syndicates are capable of using private aircraft, including helicopters and seaplanes, and boats and yachts as modes of transportation to fly and land drug contraband using these privately owned facilities,” he said in a statement.

Once the new drug interdiction task group is activated, it would seal off possible smuggling points in privately run airstrips, heliports and seaports.

These “backdoors” could have provided the entry and exit points for foreign chemists and illegal drug shipments, Aquino added.

The lead anti-narcotics agency is pushing for stricter monitoring and inspection of facilities through the help of other agencies, such as the police, army and the Bureaus of Customs and Immigration, among others.

The PDEA has already established interdiction units in 13 key seaports in the country.