ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
FACT CHECKS
PHILSTAR VIDEOS
NEWS COMMENTARIES
Comelec rolled down the red carpet for the scheduled proclamation of the senators and party-lists at the PICC, where the National Board of Canvassers command center is located, in Pasay City on Tuesday morning, May 21, 2019.
The STAR/Mong Pintolo
LIVE updates: Proclamation of senators, party-lists
PhilstarLIVE (Philstar.com) - May 22, 2019 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines— The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, is set to proclaim the elected senators and party-list representatives on Wednesday.

The proclamation comes nine days after the 2019 midterm elections.

The NBOC earlier tabulated a total of 167 certificates of canvass from local and international clustered precincts. The board ended the canvass late Tuesday.

The poll body is expected to announce the 12 winning senators at 10 a.m. and proclaim the 61 party-list representatives at 7 p.m.

Follow this thread to get live updates from Philstar.com’s reporters at the Philippine International Convention Center, which serves as the NBOC command center, in Pasay City.

 

2019 MIDTERM ELECTIONS COMELEC ELECTIONS 2019 NATIONAL BOARD OF CANVASSERS PARTY-LIST SENATORS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Comelec exec on Cardema plea: Now that party-list won, he wants to kick out his wife?
By Rosette Adel | 14 hours ago
Commission on Elections Commissioner Rowena Guanzon on Tuesday questioned the petition for substitution filed by former National...
Headlines
US-China trade war could spill over to South China Sea
By Jose Katigbak | 8 hours ago
The trade war between the United States and China is raising the possibility that tensions could extend beyond trade and affect...
Headlines
Ex-Ombudsman Morales denied entry to Hong Kong
By Kristine Joy Patag | 16 hours ago
Former Ombudsman Conchita Carpio Morales, who is also a retired Supreme Court justice, was denied entry to Hong Kon...
Headlines
Pangilinan quits as Liberal Party president after Otso Diretso defeat
21 hours ago
Minority Sen. Francis Kiko Pangilinan on Tuesday announced he resigned as president of the Liberal Party, saying “he...
Headlines
Online lending apps probed for shaming delinquents
By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
The National Privacy Commission (NPC) has initiated an investigation of 48 online lending applications that allegedly shamed...
Headlines
Latest
8 hours ago
Cardema claims House seat ahead of Comelec ruling
By Janvic Mateo | 8 hours ago
Even before the Commission on Elections (Comelec) ruled on his petition to substitute as nominee for party-list group Duterte...
Headlines
8 hours ago
COA questions OSG foreign trip expenses
By Elizabeth Marcelo | 8 hours ago
The Commission on Audit (COA) has flagged the Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) over its airfare expenses for foreign...
Headlines
8 hours ago
Labor group slams compressed workweek bill
By Mayen Jaymalin | 8 hours ago
Compressing a workweek to just four days is anti-worker, Defend Job Philippines claimed yesterday.
Headlines
8 hours ago
Private contractor tapped to move Canadian trash
By Christina Mendez | 8 hours ago
Canada has directed a shipping company to bring the tons of garbage it exported to the Philippines in 2013 back to Ottawa,...
Headlines
8 hours ago
NSC, DND looking into issues surrounding Huawei — Palace
By Christina Mendez | 8 hours ago
The Palace will wait for the recommendation of National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon Jr. and the Department of National...
Headlines
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

SIGN IN
or sign in with