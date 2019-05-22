LIVE updates: Proclamation of senators, party-lists

MANILA, Philippines— The Commission on Elections, sitting as the National Board of Canvassers, is set to proclaim the elected senators and party-list representatives on Wednesday.

The proclamation comes nine days after the 2019 midterm elections.

The NBOC earlier tabulated a total of 167 certificates of canvass from local and international clustered precincts. The board ended the canvass late Tuesday.

The poll body is expected to announce the 12 winning senators at 10 a.m. and proclaim the 61 party-list representatives at 7 p.m.

Follow this thread to get live updates from Philstar.com’s reporters at the Philippine International Convention Center, which serves as the NBOC command center, in Pasay City.