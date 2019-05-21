ELECTION 2019: SPECIAL COVERAGE
The red carpet has been laid out at the PICC in preparation for the proclamation of 2019 midterm elections winners.
Philstar.com/Efigenio Toledo IV
‘Not today’: Comelec halts proclamation of winning senators, party-lists anew
Rosette Adel (Philstar.com) - May 21, 2019 - 1:28pm

MANILA, Philippines — The Commission on Elections once again postponed the proclamation of winning senators and party-lists on Tuesday as the National Board of Canvassers await one remaining certificate of canvass.

“I’m sorry to disappoint you but it looks like today is not the day,” Jimenez said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

Jimenez explained that the board is currently canvassing certificate of canvass from Saudi Arabia and are still waiting for the COC from Washington DC, United States which represent for more than 200,000 registered voters.

Comelec said there are 228,472 voters in the USA.

“In order to make sure na wala nang movement sa ranking ng mga elected officials natin we need to get that squared away. (In order to make sure that there will be no movement in the rankings of elected officials, we need to get that squared away). So not today,” Jimenez said.

“What do we say to the gods of proclamation? Not today,” he added in jest.

Asked when the proclamation will push through, Jimenez said they do not have a tentative date yet.

The poll body, however, said they can determine the final date of proclamation on Tuesday evening because the COC from Washington will be transmitted tonight.

Jimenez said they are expecting the COC to arrive late Tuesday because results from Los Angeles, California will be transmitted to Washington at 8 p.m. in Manila time. These election returns will then be processed by the Special Board of Canvassers.

The delay was due to time difference from the Philippines.

The Comelec said the agency is now notifying senatorial candidates regarding the postponement of the proclamation. It added it has not yet sent any invitations.

Jimenez earlier said the Comelec is preparing for the proclamation of winners in the senatorial and party-list races.

He said the poll body is still eyeing a joint proclamation but it is open to the possibility of separate proclamations for senators and party-lists on “worst case scenario.”

Asked if President Rodrigo Duterte will attend the proclamation, Jimenez said the president still has not informed the poll body of his attendance.

The NBOC will resume its session for the final tabulation of COC on Tuesday evening.

The proclamation of the winning candidates will be held at the NBOC command center in Philippine International Convention Center. Red carpets have been laid out in preparation for the proclamation of the winning bets.

