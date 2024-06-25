Sanitary Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination

MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 1 out of 3 passed the Sanitary Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination given by the Board of Sanitary Engineering in Doha, Qatar; Al-Khobar and Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia this June 2024.

Successful Examinee in the Sanitary Engineers Special Professional Licensure Examination held on June 16, 2024 & ff. days released on June 25, 2024.

1 PANADO, ANGELOV GOTANGOGAN