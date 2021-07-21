MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,008 out of 7,746 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this July 2021.

Held on July 3 & 4, 2021 Released on July 16, 2021

Roll of Successful Examinees in the Nurse Licensure Examination