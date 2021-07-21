






































































 




   

   









Nurse Licensure Examination

                           

                              

                           


                           

                        


                        

                            (The Philippine Star) - July 21, 2021 - 3:00pm                           

                        

						
                        

                           
MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 5,008 out of 7,746 passed the Nurse Licensure Examination given by the Board of Nursing in the cities of Manila, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Davao, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Pagadian, Pampanga, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga this July 2021.



 



Held on July 3 & 4, 2021 Released on July 16, 2021



Roll of Successful Examinees in the Nurse Licensure Examination


                        


                        

                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

