MANILA, Philippines — The Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announces that 19,191 out of 43,512 passed the Criminologist Licensure Examination given by the Board of Criminology in the cities of Manila, Antique, Baguio, Cagayan de Oro, Cebu, Cotabato, Davao, General Santos, Iloilo, Legazpi, Lucena, Occidental Mindoro, Pagadian, Palawan, Pangasinan, Tacloban, Tuguegarao and Zamboanga last November 2019. The results of examination with respect to eight (8) examinees were withheld pending final determination of their liabilities under the rules and regulations governing licensure examination.

Held on NOVEMBER 29, 2019 Released on JANUARY 8, 2020

Roll of Successful Examinees in the CRIMINOLOGIST LICENSURE EXAMINATION