'Itatawid, Ihahatid:' Grab delivers hope through its services

Mary Joy Flores and Roni Petterson share their experiences working with Grab during the kapihan-style forum at the Grab Asenso Center.

MANILA, Philippines — Grab invited members of the media for a kapihan-style forum in Marikina City. Two Grab driver-partners were invited to speak: GrabCar driver-partner Ronald Mar “Roni” Petterson and GrabFood delivery-partner Mary Joy Flores.

Petterson and Flores embody the message in the viral online short films for Grab’s "Itatawid, Ihahatid," which spotlights the stories of Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners and how their lives have changed because of Grab’s livelihood opportunities.

During the interview, they shared their experiences working together with the platform, revealing stories wrapped in warmth and hope.

Purpose-driven service

Photo by Walter Bollozos/The Philippine STAR The GrabCar guy. Driver-partner Roni Petterson ensures that his passengers arrive at their destinations safely. With his ride menu, he makes sure each of them alights from his car in good spirits.

Roni Petterson has an affinity for driving. He has been a driver-partner of Grab since 2015. “Making a difference, one ride at a time”—this is the mantra that Petterson holds onto as he carries on with his journeys with Grab.

Dubbed as “The GrabCar Guy,” he values the experiences of the customers under his care. He has a ride menu, and he adjusts the ride type depending on each passenger’s preferences.

Petterson even adds his flair to enhance a customer’s experience, whether it’s through additional entertainment, insightful conversations, or even respecting one’s demand for silence. His service has so much in store, all for the passenger’s comfort.

“I'm just happy that, you know, in my own little way, I'm able to help commuters [by bringing] them safely from point A to point B,” Petterson said during the kapihan forum.

More often than not, society favors the young bloods in the workforce, leaving little to no room for the older generation. That’s why Petterson, a senior citizen, is appreciative of Grab for not discriminating against people based on age and, rather, helping them gain new opportunities in life.

Through Grab’s learning initiatives and platforms like GrabAcademy, senior citizen partners can easily access upskilling and capacity-building courses, empowering them to participate more confidently and meaningfully in the digital economy.

For Petterson, working with Grab gave him a newfound purpose, “When I went back to Grab, parang medyo nabuhayan ako na, I wake up kasi parang saan kaya ako dadalhin ni Lord ngayon? Sino kaya ang tutulungan ko ngayon? Sino kaya ang ipi-pray over ko ngayon? [Nabibigyan] ako ng buhay, ng motivation.”

Petterson is also a man imbued with wisdom, which he has gained from his diverse experiences. He is a GrabCar driver-partner, actor, and corporate trainer all in one. Through his journeys with Grab, he has shared his stories with his passengers, and new opportunities have opened for him.

For partners like Roni, platforms like Grab offer more than just earnings—they provide a second lease on life, a chance to rediscover purpose and potential in every ride.

A lady rider’s story

Photo by Walter Bollozos/The Philippine STAR PROUD LADY RIDER. As a GrabFood delivery-partner, Mary Joy Flores brings people’s favorites to their doorsteps and satisfies their cravings.

Mary Joy Flores’ life changed when she joined Grab as a GrabFood delivery-partner. Riding her e-bike, she helps satisfy people’s cravings by bringing their favorite treats to their doorsteps. She was an attendant for a computer shop before becoming a delivery-partner. As the salary in her previous job barely covered her and her family’s needs, she decided to redirect her path.

Being a GrabFood delivery-partner offers a level of flexibility that favors Flores’ life, especially since she is a mom. She is also a sister who sustains her siblings, whom she looks after, especially with their education. That’s why for her, every ride matters.

She starts her rides early in the morning, which is helpful given that there is less competition during such hours. She pauses work at noon to tend to her child and siblings, then resumes her rides from afternoon until nighttime.

Being a delivery-partner with GrabFood has produced wonders in Flores’ life. “Naging okay na po kami. Nakakabayad ng bahay, tubig, ilaw, pangkain namin, baon ng mga kapatid ko. Tapos napabinyagan ko rin po ‘yung baby ko noong December,” Flores shared.

But beyond the steady earnings as a GrabFood cyclist, the GrabAsenso Loan became a crucial lifeline for Mary Joy when financial challenges arose. As a micro-financing product, the GrabAsenso Loan enabled Flores to buy essential school supplies for her siblings, like shoes, uniforms, and bags, and even support their education.

Through the loan, Flores also bought a brand-new cellphone for herself and her livelihood, alongside an e-bike. For delivery-partners like Flores, access to such financial tools isn’t just helpful; it’s transformative.

Grab has an array of programs in place to support its partners. In 2024 alone, the company channeled millions in emergency assistance through its GrabCare and MOVE IT Malasakit programs—offering swift relief to partners caught in the challenges posed by natural disasters.

Through the GrabScholar Program, education has become more accessible. Over 900 bursary support grants and 18 full-ride scholarships have been awarded to the children of driver-, delivery-, and merchant-partners—opening doors to futures their parents once only imagined.

Photo by Walter Bollozos/The Philippine STAR Flores and Petterson pose in front of the Livelihood Booth, which houses remote processing stations for government agencies like SSS and Pag-IBIG at the Grab Asenso Center in Marikina City.

Social protection, too, is part of the platform’s blueprint. In Metro Manila and Cebu, thousands of top-performing driver- and delivery-partners are now enrolled in the Grab Kaagapay Program, which subsidizes Pag-IBIG contributions to help them access housing and emergency loans—critical safety nets often out of reach for gig workers.

Taken together, these initiatives reflect a broader vision: to support partners not just as earners, but as people—parents, students, breadwinners, and citizens.

Itatawid, Ihahatid. For Grab’s driver- and delivery-partners, every ride or order allows them to take a step forward towards social mobility. It’s more than a gig or a hustle—it also impacts their lives and families, steering them towards a better path.

