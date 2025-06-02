Whatâ€™s up with these bingo numbers all over the Metro?

What’s up with these bingo numbers all over the Metro?

MANILA, Philippines — While scrolling through social media, reading the news, and even driving along the busy streets of Metro Manila, you’ve probably seen these intriguing bingo numbers—displayed in large LED boards, shown on taxis, and some suddenly popping up on your social media feed. What has seemed to be a random occurrence, however, has now garnered people’s attention.

Commuters are beginning to notice the increasing presence of these numbers. Netizens are starting to talk about it too, leading to numerous discussions and threads on various online platforms.

Adding to the buzz are artists and influencers talking about those bingo numbers. Anne Curtis, Mikael Daez, Rei Germar, Erika Rabara, Angelique Manto and Jenny Yeo have been seen posting about these, albeit cryptically, on their social media accounts. People are left wondering—what are these bingo numbers for? What is the real intent behind these?

Many are speculating that the appearance of these numbers might be part of an advertisement for a new bingo game, which reflects the sensibility of the current times. However, these are still shrouded in mystery, and people are watching what’s unfolding before their eyes, anticipating the unveiling of the truth.

What’s up with these bingo numbers?

Mikael Daez

Rei Germar

Jenny Yeo

Erika Rabara

Angelique Manto

Anne Curtis