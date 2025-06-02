^

Supplements

What’s up with these bingo numbers all over the Metro?

Miguel Libosada - The Philippine Star
June 2, 2025 | 3:00pm
Whatâ€™s up with these bingo numbers all over the Metro?

MANILA, Philippines — While scrolling through social media, reading the news, and even driving along the busy streets of Metro Manila, you’ve probably seen these intriguing bingo numbers—displayed in large LED boards, shown on taxis, and some suddenly popping up on your social media feed. What has seemed to be a random occurrence, however, has now garnered people’s attention.

Commuters are beginning to notice the increasing presence of these numbers. Netizens are starting to talk about it too, leading to numerous discussions and threads on various online platforms.

Adding to the buzz are artists and influencers talking about those bingo numbers. Anne Curtis, Mikael Daez, Rei Germar, Erika Rabara, Angelique Manto and Jenny Yeo have been seen posting about these, albeit cryptically, on their social media accounts. People are left wondering—what are these bingo numbers for? What is the real intent behind these?

Many are speculating that the appearance of these numbers might be part of an advertisement for a new bingo game, which reflects the sensibility of the current times. However, these are still shrouded in mystery, and people are watching what’s unfolding before their eyes, anticipating the unveiling of the truth.

What’s up with these bingo numbers?

Mikael Daez

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mikael Daez (@mikaeldaez)

Rei Germar

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rei (@reigermar)

Jenny Yeo

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jenny G. Yeo (@jennyyeoooo)

Erika Rabara

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ERIKA RABARA (@erikarabara)

Angelique Manto

Anne Curtis

 

 

LAZADA

LAZADA PHILIPPINES
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Through innovative and cutting-edge initiatives: Meralco drives a transformative energy future
March 20, 2025 - 5:00pm

Through innovative and cutting-edge initiatives: Meralco drives a transformative energy future

March 20, 2025 - 5:00pm
As one of the country’s major energy players, Manuel V. Pangilinan-led Manila Electric Company (Meralco) is on a mission...
Supplements
fbtw
The beauty insider's secret must-have
March 17, 2025 - 3:00pm

The beauty insider's secret must-have

March 17, 2025 - 3:00pm
Skin experts are finally lifting the veil on this coveted secret—and it's none other than their beloved Dove Sensitive...
Supplements
fbtw
TNT celebrates 25 years of bringing &lsquo;MAX&rsquo; saya to millions of Filipinos
March 14, 2025 - 12:00pm

TNT celebrates 25 years of bringing ‘MAX’ saya to millions of Filipinos

March 14, 2025 - 12:00pm
TNT, the value mobile brand of Smart Communications Inc. (Smart), is celebrating its 25th anniversary in a big way as it reinforces...
Supplements
fbtw
Brews and Babes: One woman&rsquo;s gift to her mom
March 11, 2025 - 5:00pm

Brews and Babes: One woman’s gift to her mom

March 11, 2025 - 5:00pm
Ma Cristina Razote-Santos opens Brews and Babes Bistro, an exciting lifestyle shop that spans 1,500 square meters located...
Supplements
fbtw
Wilcon goes beyond 100: A grand opening in Tuba, Benguet
March 8, 2025 - 9:25am

Wilcon goes beyond 100: A grand opening in Tuba, Benguet

March 8, 2025 - 9:25am
Wilcon marks a strong start to 2025 with the grand opening of its latest branch in Tuba, Benguet on March 7.
Supplements
fbtw
BGC&rsquo;S biggest office landlord is home to fortune 500 companies in PH
March 7, 2025 - 8:00am

BGC’S biggest office landlord is home to fortune 500 companies in PH

By Katherine L. Magsanoc | March 7, 2025 - 8:00am
Megaworld corporation leads Bonifacio Global City’s office market, a testament to its role as Manila’s leading...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with