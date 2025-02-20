^

Supplements

Mapúa University celebrates a century of impact with 'Prism of Learning' exhibit at Yuchengco Museum

The Philippine Star
February 20, 2025 | 9:40am
MapÃºa University celebrates a century of impact with 'Prism of Learning' exhibit at Yuchengco Museum

MANILA, Philippines —  As part of its centennial celebration, Mapúa University successfully launched Prism of Learning, an exhibition showcasing the creative excellence of its students and alumni in arts and design. Opened on February 11 at the Yuchengco Museum, the exhibit highlighted Mapúa's enduring legacy of building industries and producing influential artists since its founding in 1925.

The exhibit underscores the university's pivotal role in shaping the creative landscape, particularly through its esteemed Architecture program, which shares its own centennial milestone as one of Mapúa's first offerings alongside Civil Engineering. "Prism of Learning" demonstrates how Mapúa has fostered talent and innovation across various disciplines, from film and multimedia to architecture and interior design, for the past 100 years.

"This exhibit attests to the power of a Mapúa education," says Dodjie Maestrecampo, president and CEO of Mapúa University.

"For a century, Mapúa has been a crucible for creativity, forging not just skilled professionals but also visionaries who have shaped and continue to shape the artistic and design landscape of our nation. This exhibit is a celebration of that legacy, a showcase of the talent and dedication that defines the Mapúa spirit."

The exhibit will feature a diverse collection of over 100 films produced by talented student and alumni filmmakers. Among them are works by Raynier Brizuela, director of Lost (2013), who has gone on to become a mainstream filmmaker; Hiyas Bagabaldo, director of Pag-ukit sa Paniniwala (2016), whose work has been featured in festivals like the Quezon City International Film Festival, and who also received a FAMAS award for Best Editing; Aleia Garcia, director of Spring by the Sea, also featured in QCDox at the Quezon City International Film Festival; Beverly Ramos, director of Dory (2017), which won Best Short Film at the FAMAS awards in 2018; and Celina Mae Medina, director of Ophelia (2018), which won various student film festivals and been selected for international festivals, including the Cannes Short Film Corner and the Viddsee Juree Award.

The exhibit also celebrates the success of Mapúa alumni who have made their mark in prestigious events like Cinemalaya, such as Glenn Lowell Averia, Harold Lance Pialda, Reeden Fajardo, Daniel Magayon and Mae Tanagon. These cinematic works represent the cutting edge of digital storytelling and demonstrate the breadth of talent nurtured within Mapúa's School of Media Studies.

Furthermore, the exhibit honors the legacy of Mapúa's Architecture program, a cornerstone of the university since its inception. The exhibit will showcase the visionary works of prominent architects, including architect William Coscoluella, known for iconic structures such as RCBC Plaza in Makati, SM North Edsa in Quezon City and SM Aura Premier in BGC; architect Jose Manosa, whose portfolio includes the La Union Convention Center, the San Miguel Building in Ortigas and NAIA Terminal 2; architect Rogelio Villarosa, the visionary behind Shangri-La Plaza, The Palms Country Club and the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort; and architect Willie Yu, whose designs include the SM E-Com Center MOA, Hampton Gardens Arcade and The Padget Place in Cebu.

The exhibit will also highlight the innovative industrial designs of Oscar “Obi” Mapua Jr., (former EVP of Mapúa University), and the transformative interior designs of Jullienne Iris Taguinod and Patrick Roy Javier. These exemplary works embody the innovation and excellence that Mapúa has instilled in its graduates for a century.

A powerful testament to Mapúa University's enduring contribution to the arts and design landscape, Prism of Learning is a celebration of the university's past, present and future, and a glimpse into the creative minds that will continue to shape the world.

 

Learn more about Mapúa University at https://www.mapua.edu.ph/

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mapúa University is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

MAPUA UNIVERSITY
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Does growing up with sports lead to success in life? This brand says 'Yes!'
14 days ago

Does growing up with sports lead to success in life? This brand says 'Yes!'

14 days ago
Children today are overwhelmed with stimuli. From mounting schoolwork to the myriad of digital activities on multiple devices,...
Supplements
fbtw
OFW from Bicol gets dream home; Camille Villar vows to champion OFW rights, welfare
14 days ago

OFW from Bicol gets dream home; Camille Villar vows to champion OFW rights, welfare

14 days ago
Camille Villar turned over on Tuesday the house and lot won by 26-year-old overseas Filipino worker Angelica Abellano during...
Supplements
fbtw
Mang Inasal celebrates triple victory at 60th Anvil Awards
February 3, 2025 - 5:00pm

Mang Inasal celebrates triple victory at 60th Anvil Awards

February 3, 2025 - 5:00pm
Showcasing its excellence in innovative and consumer-focused public relations, Mang Inasal was honored with two Golds and...
Supplements
fbtw
More than 47 years of excellence
January 31, 2025 - 5:00pm

More than 47 years of excellence

January 31, 2025 - 5:00pm
From its humble beginnings in 1977 to its current position as an industry leader, Wilcon has remained steadfast in its dedication...
Supplements
fbtw
FFCCCII new year of economic progress, diplomacy and harmony
January 31, 2025 - 3:00pm

FFCCCII new year of economic progress, diplomacy and harmony

January 31, 2025 - 3:00pm
FFCCCII welcomes Year of the Snake, highlights economic growth and Philippines-China ties
Supplements
fbtw
William Belo and the spirit of 100 stores
January 23, 2025 - 4:00pm

William Belo and the spirit of 100 stores

January 23, 2025 - 4:00pm
Reaching a milestone can be both a celebration and a renewed challenge. That is what chairman-emeritus William Belo realizes...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with