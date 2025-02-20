MapÃºa University celebrates a century of impact with 'Prism of Learning' exhibit at Yuchengco Museum

Mapúa University celebrates a century of impact with 'Prism of Learning' exhibit at Yuchengco Museum

MANILA, Philippines — As part of its centennial celebration, Mapúa University successfully launched Prism of Learning, an exhibition showcasing the creative excellence of its students and alumni in arts and design. Opened on February 11 at the Yuchengco Museum, the exhibit highlighted Mapúa's enduring legacy of building industries and producing influential artists since its founding in 1925.

The exhibit underscores the university's pivotal role in shaping the creative landscape, particularly through its esteemed Architecture program, which shares its own centennial milestone as one of Mapúa's first offerings alongside Civil Engineering. "Prism of Learning" demonstrates how Mapúa has fostered talent and innovation across various disciplines, from film and multimedia to architecture and interior design, for the past 100 years.

"This exhibit attests to the power of a Mapúa education," says Dodjie Maestrecampo, president and CEO of Mapúa University.

"For a century, Mapúa has been a crucible for creativity, forging not just skilled professionals but also visionaries who have shaped and continue to shape the artistic and design landscape of our nation. This exhibit is a celebration of that legacy, a showcase of the talent and dedication that defines the Mapúa spirit."

The exhibit will feature a diverse collection of over 100 films produced by talented student and alumni filmmakers. Among them are works by Raynier Brizuela, director of Lost (2013), who has gone on to become a mainstream filmmaker; Hiyas Bagabaldo, director of Pag-ukit sa Paniniwala (2016), whose work has been featured in festivals like the Quezon City International Film Festival, and who also received a FAMAS award for Best Editing; Aleia Garcia, director of Spring by the Sea, also featured in QCDox at the Quezon City International Film Festival; Beverly Ramos, director of Dory (2017), which won Best Short Film at the FAMAS awards in 2018; and Celina Mae Medina, director of Ophelia (2018), which won various student film festivals and been selected for international festivals, including the Cannes Short Film Corner and the Viddsee Juree Award.

The exhibit also celebrates the success of Mapúa alumni who have made their mark in prestigious events like Cinemalaya, such as Glenn Lowell Averia, Harold Lance Pialda, Reeden Fajardo, Daniel Magayon and Mae Tanagon. These cinematic works represent the cutting edge of digital storytelling and demonstrate the breadth of talent nurtured within Mapúa's School of Media Studies.

Furthermore, the exhibit honors the legacy of Mapúa's Architecture program, a cornerstone of the university since its inception. The exhibit will showcase the visionary works of prominent architects, including architect William Coscoluella, known for iconic structures such as RCBC Plaza in Makati, SM North Edsa in Quezon City and SM Aura Premier in BGC; architect Jose Manosa, whose portfolio includes the La Union Convention Center, the San Miguel Building in Ortigas and NAIA Terminal 2; architect Rogelio Villarosa, the visionary behind Shangri-La Plaza, The Palms Country Club and the Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort; and architect Willie Yu, whose designs include the SM E-Com Center MOA, Hampton Gardens Arcade and The Padget Place in Cebu.

The exhibit will also highlight the innovative industrial designs of Oscar “Obi” Mapua Jr., (former EVP of Mapúa University), and the transformative interior designs of Jullienne Iris Taguinod and Patrick Roy Javier. These exemplary works embody the innovation and excellence that Mapúa has instilled in its graduates for a century.

A powerful testament to Mapúa University's enduring contribution to the arts and design landscape, Prism of Learning is a celebration of the university's past, present and future, and a glimpse into the creative minds that will continue to shape the world.

Editor’s Note: This press release from Mapúa University is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.