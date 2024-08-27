^

Champion sustainability: Submit to the Triple P Awards before August 30

The Philippine Star
August 27, 2024 | 2:00pm
Champion sustainability: Submit to the Triple P Awards before August 30
Don’t miss this chance to share your sustainability journey with the world!

MANILA, Philippines — The race is on! As the world continues to prioritize sustainable practices and corporate responsibility, the International Association of Business Communicators (IABC) Philippines invites organizations to showcase their commitment to a sustainable future by participating in the Triple P Awards.

With the deadline for submission fast approaching on August 30, now is the time to put your company’s sustainability achievements in the spotlight.

The Triple P Awards for planet, people and progress, honors and celebrates excellence in sustainable business practices, transparency and impactful communication. Whether your organization has redefined industry standards through sustainable practices, created a meaningful impact on your community or demonstrated leadership in environmental stewardship, this is your opportunity to be recognized among the best in the industry.

Why participate?

As the corporate landscape evolves, the importance of ESG strategies has never been more critical. Investors, customers and employees are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and ethical practices in their decision-making processes.

Participating in the IABC Triple P Awards positions companies as leaders in this transformative arena, allowing them to highlight their commitments to sustainability and social responsibility.

Melody del Rosario, IABC chair and ESG committee head, shared her thoughts on the significance of these awards: “The Triple P Awards represent a powerful opportunity for businesses to demonstrate how they are making a difference. Each entry contributes to a growing narrative of purposeful business, and I encourage all organizations to share their sustainability stories and inspire positive change.”

How to submit

The submission process is straightforward. Interested organizations can visit the IABC Philippines website at www.iabcphppp.com, where they will find the submission guidelines and criteria. Remember, the deadline is August 30, so don’t miss this chance to share your sustainability journey with the world.

Amplify your impact

The Triple P Awards is more than just a recognition; it is a platform to inspire others, lead by example and amplify the impact of your sustainability efforts. By entering, your organization can inspire others and contribute to a broader dialogue on corporate responsibility and sustainable innovation. This is your moment to lead and make a lasting difference.

Submit your entry today and be recognized for your contributions to a more sustainable future.

 

Editor's Note: This press release for MPIC is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.

 

INTERNATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF BUSINESS COMMUNICATORS PHILIPPINES
