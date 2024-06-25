The Mapúa evolution: How the University's diversified programs produce future-ready students

Mapúa's executive vice president for Academic Affairs, Dr. Lilibeth Sabino, stated that the University's program evolution reflected its commitment to adapting to the market's demands, further proving Mapúa's sincerity in empowering students to have bright prospects after graduation.

MANILA, Philippines — For a century, Mapúa University has been a leading progressionist among higher education institutions (HEI) in the country, reflected in its ever-evolving selection of programs, curricula and pedagogy, to meet the continuously transforming trends of various industries.

When it opened its doors in 1925, Mapúa University, then called Mapúa Institute of Technology, initially offered BS Architecture and BS Civil Engineering undergraduate courses which helped expedite the country's infrastructure development.

Eventually, new undergraduate programs like BS Electrical Engineering, BS Mechanical Engineering and BS Industrial Engineering became accessible to students as the country kept pace with 20th-century industrialization.

Gradually building its reputation as a producer of technically competent graduates, Mapúa expanded its program offerings to include highly specialized academic courses. The Institution began offering hyper-focused engineering courses like BS Environmental and Sanitary Engineering, BS Energy Engineering and BS Geology and Geological Science and Engineering to produce experts who can solve modern-day challenges such as environmental issues, the global energy crisis and resource management requirements.

Adapting to the times, Mapúa also began offering contemporary specializations like BA Digital Film, BA Digital Journalism, BS Game Development, BS Data Science, BS Financial Technology, BS Global Management and BS Business Intelligence and Analytics. Mapúa became the first Philippine university to introduce Energy Engineering as a bachelor’s degree program.

Aside from its own programs, the University also extended micro-credential courses to its community through its partnership with Coursera to address local and international employers' demand for digital certifications and upskilling.

Mapúa's executive vice president for Academic Affairs, Dr. Lilibeth Sabino, stated that the University's program evolution reflected its commitment to adapting to the market's demands, further proving Mapúa's sincerity in empowering students to have bright prospects after graduation.

"As the local and global landscape have changed, the University also adapted and adjusted its program offerings to equip graduates with relevant skills for emerging job markets. New engineering fields have risen due to technological advancements and industrial needs. Mapúa, as a leading engineering school in the Philippines, strives to prepare its students for these evolving needs," said Dr. Sabino.

She also stated that the combination of traditional and specialized programs offered by the University give students limitless learning opportunities that cater to their interests and career aspirations.

On one hand, traditional programs like Civil Engineering provide a broad foundation in engineering principles, which prepares graduates to become competent in a wider range of engineering applications. Specialized programs, on the other hand, enable learners to concentrate on specific industry areas by offering them in-depth knowledge and skills so they can excel in their respective sectors.

Although generalist, traditional programs and hyper-focused specialized programs have their own sets of advantages in terms of building a career.

Dr. Sabino explained that both types of Mapúa academic programs produce workforce-ready graduates who are sought after by employers. She elaborated that Mapúan graduates have excellent knowledge and competencies in specific areas, such as their vertical skill set. They also collaborate well in team settings and have outstanding soft skills, making them invaluable contributors and project leaders.

To complement its continually evolving academic offerings, the University also harnesses top-notch educational technologies to enhance students' learning.

Recognized as a market leader in digital education in the Philippines, Mapúa was the first academic institution to conduct online synchronous classes at scale, attended by hundreds of teachers and thousands of students, as early as 2018. The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) recognized the University's fully online college courses through UOx or Ubiquitous Online Experience.

In response to the students' needs, the University provided hybrid flexible or hyflex classes in 2022, where students could participate on-site or online. These alternative teaching modalities were seamlessly executed due to the University's advanced physical and technological infrastructure.

Now that the global market is undergoing the fourth industrial revolution, Mapúa has rapidly evolved into a comprehensive university with a wide selection of specialized degree programs. This approach allows the University to develop individuals with excellent hiring potential, and more importantly are involved, determined and competent to resolve complex and dynamic challenges they could encounter in their careers and personal lives.

"Today, Mapúa University prides itself as the market leader of engineering and digital education and as a university of first choice in specialized areas of higher education. Program offerings on media studies, health sciences, business and financial technology, and business intelligence and analytics diversified the academic landscape of Mapúa," added Dr. Sabino.

To learn more about Mapúa's diverse generalist and specialized programs, visit https://bit.ly/AskMapua.

Editors Note: This press release for Mapúa University is not covered by Philstar.com's editorial guidelines.