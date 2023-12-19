Cavite's exciting transformation is underway

One of Megaworld's biggest township developments in its portfolio is the 251-hectare Arden Botanical Estate, which w feature residential villages, commercial areas and lots of green, open spaces for people to enjoy.

With five of its sprawling townships located in this Southern Luzon province, property giant Megaworld continues to do its share to help Cavite become as the next big important lifestyle and business destination.

Cavite is one of the provinces standing to benefit from the country’s massive “Build Better More” infrastructure program. The province, known as the “Historical Capital of the Philippines,” has long been among the most competitive provinces in the country, and the arrival of several big-ticket road, rail, and airport developments in and around Cavite will undoubtedly bring its potential as a key growth area and economic hub to even greater heights.

As a testament to its strong belief in the immense potential of Cavite, property giant and pioneering developer Megaworld has been pouring significant investments into the province by establishing five townships and integrated lifestyle communities—the most in any province in the Philippines to date—spanning a total of nearly 1,500 hectares or 30% of Megaworld’s current total landbank, as well as three cities and four municipalities.

Sustainably leading the way for progress in Cavite

Bolstered by strong partnerships with local governments in Cavite, Megaworld and its subsidiaries Global-Estate Resorts Inc. (GERI) and Suntrust Properties Inc. (SPI) have been strategically building green, modern, and sustainable township developments with unique identities, audiences and purposes.

Under the Megaworld portfolio is the 140-hectare, P15-billion Maple Grove, Cavite’s first-ever modern central business district rising in General Trias that also boasts several green residential projects. One of the major features of this township is the six-lane, 30-meter-wide Maple Grove Boulevard, portions of which were integrated into the 12-kilometer General Trias and Tanza Bypass Road to help ease traffic congestion along the Antero Soriano Highway and around the area.

Aside from residential condominiums, office developments, and its very own lifestyle mall, Maple Grove will also be home to the Maple Grove Park Village, a 22-hectare luxury resort-inspired residential community designed by renowned global design firm Wimberly, Allison, Tong & Goo (WATG)—the same group behind some of the world’s most extraordinary resort destinations like Shangri-La Maldives, Sofitel Bali in Indonesia, Atlantis The Palm in Dubai, as well as Hilton Manila here in the Philippines.

Photo Release The 140-hectare Maple Grove, located along Antero Soria no Highway in General Trias is rising fast as Cavite's new and modern central business district.

Meanwhile, developed and managed by GERI with a P10-billion capital expenditure (CAPEX) allotted within 10 years is the 561-hectare Southwoods City. A significant portion of this sprawling township is in Carmona, specifically the Jack Nicklaus-designed 125-hectare Manila Southwoods Golf and Country Club and the sprawling residential village developments Pahara and Upland Estates.

Another one is the 251-hectare Arden Botanical Estate straddling Trece Martires and Tanza, with an investment value of P18 billion. It is the Megaworld group’s first botanical-themed township that mainly hosts horizontal residential villages highlighted by green and sustainable amenities. Since its launch, Megaworld has introduced two sprawling residential villages within Arden Botanical Estate: the 18-hectare Arden Botanical Village and the 15.2-hectare Arden Westpark Village. GERI, meanwhile, has already launched the three phases of its newest village, the 17-hectare The Lindgren, offering 11 different Scandinavian-inspired house-and-lot design options to fit varied tastes.

Third, is the 340-hectare Sherwood Hills in Trece Martires, which also boasts the Sherwood Hills Golf Club, a Jack Nicklaus signature golf course; and the expansive 41.8-hectare Prana Garden Villas. Lastly, Suntrust established the nearly 200-hectare Suntrust Ecotown Tanza, a PEZA (Philippine Economic Zone Authority)accredited “eco-friendly industrial township” that hosts several Filipino and multinational locators.

All roads lead to Cavite

Photo Release A sprawling township development that sits right along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), the 561-hectare Southwoods City features residential condominiums and villages, the Manila South woods Golf and Country Club, its own lifestyle mall and more.

Infrastructure developments are, indeed, the backbone of economic progress, and Cavite is set to host a lot of these as it looks set to experience profound growth in just a few years.

While Cavite is currently easily accessible through the various expressways leading into, out of, and around it, the completion of future infrastructure projects in the pipeline—namely the Sangley Point International Airport, Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX), Cavite-Tagaytay-Batangas Expressway (CBTEx), Bataan-Cavite Interlink Bridge, Light Rail Transit (LRT) Line 1 Cavite Extension, and Light Rail Transit 6—will open up the province to Metro Manila and the rest of the country even more.

As Cavite is poised to reap the benefits of the arrival of bigger and better infrastructure, so will Megaworld’s developments in Cavite. This is because these infrastructure projects are expected to vastly improve accessibility and ramp up commercial business activity, thereby influencing how property prices will increase in the province.

Even better, this will help Megaworld fulfill its long-standing commitment to help drive economic growth and bring forth opportunities directly benefiting the people and communities it serves.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by Megaworld.