Keeping the Philippine TikTok community safe

Our Q2 Transparency Report shows that we removed over 4.5 million videos in the Philippines for violating our Community Guidelines

MANILA, Philippines — Millions of Filipinos come to TikTok to create, share, discover and connect. They learn foodie hacks, find DIY recipes, get inspired by beauty videos, even study topics like finance.

This is because at TikTok, everyone has a voice. Everyday people, such as pharmacists like Archie Larga, school teachers like Teacher Beia Manahan, home foodies like Kirby Quimado, gamers like Archer Perez, musicians like Mona Gonzales, and comedians like Spencer Serafica, have found their voices, built their communities, and positively impacted millions of lives.

TikTok is a global platform where we welcome and celebrate an incredible diversity of backgrounds, beliefs, interests, personalities, style and content. Thus, we allow people to have the freedom and opportunity to express themselves while balancing a safe and joyful space for positive impact.

This is why we’re committed to maintaining a safe, inclusive and authentic environment for our Filipino community and why we have robust measures to help ensure a positive platform for our users.

In fact, more than 40,000 people globally work alongside innovative technology to keep our platform safe and welcoming. And while we are a global company, we take a localized approach to regulatory compliance, collaborating with stakeholders to gain a deep understanding of local concerns and fulfil our regulatory commitments.

Our latest Transparency Report covering April to June 2023 shows the actions we have taken to keep our community safe and to uphold the integrity and authenticity of our platform in the Philippines:

Our efforts on safety

We removed a total of over 4.5 million videos in the Philippines for violating our Community Guidelines. As a result of our measures, 99% of these videos were proactively removed, 92% were removed before any views, and 96% were removed within 24 hours.

Globally, we removed a total of over 106 million videos; 66.4 million of which were removed by automation while 91.6% of user reports were actioned upon in less than two hours.

Globally, we also suspended over eight million LIVE sessions, representing 1.5% of total LIVE sessions during that period.

Spreading joy and ensuring safety through TikTok

Our efforts on maintaining platform integrity

Globally, we prevented 62.4 million fake accounts from appearing on TikTok and we removed over 107 million accounts for violating our policies. When we remove accounts for spam, we also remove the videos created by those accounts, totaling 26.6 million.

We take action to both remove and prevent likes, followers and follow requests when we deem the activity to come through automated or inauthentic mechanisms.

Globally, we removed over 252 million fake followers and prevented 21 billion fake follow requests.

Our efforts on privacy

At TikTok, the privacy and security of our users is among our highest priorities. TikTok takes its responsibility to safeguard people’s privacy and data security seriously and devotes considerable attention and resources in pursuit of this goal.

In line with industry practices, we collect information that users choose to provide to us and information that helps the app function, operate securely and improve the user experience.

We employ a series of robust controls, safeguards like encryption, and authorization approval protocols to help ensure that data is only accessed by those that need it to allow our business and our service to function.

Philippine TikTok user data is stored in our data centers in Singapore, Malaysia and the US and subject to local laws. Strict protocols govern its access by employees.

TikTok does not store user data in China and TikTok has never and will never share Philippine user data with Chinese government.

Our work in the Philippines

In keeping with our approach to align business needs to the markets where we operate, we have established Los Angeles and Singapore as headquarters locations. In the Philippines, we work closely with local law enforcement agencies, civil society organizations and government ministries to ensure that our community remains safe and secure:

We partnered with Child Rights Coalition Asia and ChildFund Philippines to host safety consultation with Filipino youth. We also continuously engage with experts and NGOs to keep abreast to local trends and nuances through involvement in forums such as ASEAN ICT Forum on Child Protection

We have a Philippine representative in our Southeast Asia Advisory Council, which brings together groups of independent experts who help us develop forward-looking policies and processes that not only address the challenges of today, but also plan ahead for the next set of issues that our industry will face.

We are actively working with government institutions such as the Department of Communications and Technology (DICT) and the Presidential Communications Office (PCO) to keep the Philippine community safe.

We also have partnerships with the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW) to protect our potential overseas foreign workers (OFWs) from illegal recruitment scams, and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) to remove prohibited products on the platform.

Our law enforcement team works with Philippine law enforcement agencies such as the Department of Justice (DOJ) Office of Cybercrime, the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) Anti-Human Trafficking Division, the NBI Cybercrime Division, the Philippine National Police (PNP) Anti-Cybercrime Group, the PNP Women and Children Cybercrime Protection Unit (WCCPU), and the PNP Women and Children Protection Center.

User safety is our top priority at TikTok and we are committed to promoting a safe and welcoming app environment for our Philippine community while enabling all Filipinos to express themselves freely and creatively.

This article was written by Toff Rada. He is the Head of Public Policy at TikTok Philippines.

Editor's Note: This press release is paid for by TikTok.