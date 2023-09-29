Smart unveils Super Value Deals for prepaid subscribers

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Prepaid is making it so much easier for subscribers to enjoy more data and flexibility to cover all their online needs as it unveils its Super Value Deals for as low as Php99 each.

With Super Value Deals, Smart Prepaid subscribers can get more value from their hard-earned money through data-packed offers like Power All 99 and Magic Data 99. Additionally, they can enjoy the numerous benefits of the Smart Prepaid eSIM, the country's first prepaid eSIM, available for just P99 and can be instantly delivered via email.

Get Big Data allocations, Unli TikTok with Power All 99

Specially designed for subscribers who want to cover their daily dose of entertainment on top of their other online activities, Power All 99 comes with Unli TikTok, 8 GB for all apps and sites, and Unli Texts to All Networks valid for 7 days.

Power All 99 is perfect for those who turn to TikTok for their favorite content – from inspiring vlogs, funny skits, viral dance and song covers, trending fashion and makeup tips, and educational videos, among others.

Power All 99 also gives users plenty of data to access all their go-to websites and enjoy their other favorite apps to stay productive at work or school, get in touch with family and friends, or discover more about their passions online.

Enjoy no-expiry data with Magic Data 99

On the other hand, subscribers who value more freedom with their data usage can turn to Magic Data 99, which comes with 2 GB for all sites and apps.

Magic Data 99 is perfect for long-time data users who want to enjoy all their favorite apps and websites without worrying about using up their data promo by a certain date. This way, users may only use data they need at a time, then go back online again for as many sessions as their remaining data allows.

Subscribers can register to Power All 99 and Magic Data 99 via the Smart App (formerly GigaLife App) or at their nearest accredited retailers and convenience stores. More value-packed Power All and Magic Data are also available at higher denominations with bigger data allocation and inclusions.

Maintain multiple lines in one device with the Smart Prepaid eSIM

Lastly, those who want to finally experience Smart’s superior mobile network and value-packed data offers can turn to the Smart Prepaid eSIM, the country’s first prepaid eSIM.

With the Smart Prepaid eSIM, subscribers can conveniently activate a new account and quickly enjoy Smart’s data, call and text services - just by scanning a unique QR code containing their SIM profile.

Because there’s no physical SIM card, users don’t have to worry about not having an extra SIM slot or having to swap physical SIM cards just to enjoy multiple accounts.



The Smart Prepaid eSIM is now available to users nationwide at the Smart Online Store and can be digitally delivered via email instantly. It is also available at accredited retailers at local and international airports, malls and Smart flagship stores on e-commerce sites like Lazada and Shopee.

Powered by the Philippines' Fastest and Best Mobile Network

Smart’s Super Value Deal Promo is powered by the Philippines’ Fastest and Best Mobile Network as recognized by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence.

Smart is the first and only Philippine mobile operator to earn this prestigious and rare citation for three consecutive reporting periods by Ookla —Q1-Q2 2022, Q3-Q4 2022 and Q1-Q2 2023.

To learn more about Smart Prepaid’s Super Value Deals, visit https://smart.com.ph/supervaluedeals.

