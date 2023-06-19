Get ready for a culinary journey! Meet the new chef of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

Get ready for 'strEATs: Filipino Street Food Fridays at The Roof.'

MANILA, Philippines — Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor proudly introduces its new executive chef, Gulshan "Gus" Mohamed, an extraordinary talent who has quickly become a culinary sensation.

With an impressive culinary background that includes various stints in The Oxford Hotel, The Address Marina Hotel and Shangri-La group in Oman and here in the Philippines, as well as extensive knowledge from his Hotel and Business Management formal learning in India and further studies in United Kingdom, Chef Gus brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of expertise to the hotel’s dining experiences.

On June 1, excitement soared as Aperol took over the bar at The Roof, providing a wonderful opportunity to meet and greet Chef Gus.

During the event, he shared remarkable improvements he had made to the breakfast and lunch buffet in just a week, unveiling his innovative concept of shuruq or “sunrise” for an interactive buffet setup.

“The buffet will move out of its physical constraints and spread into the restaurant,” he explained.

Adding to the thrill, three upcoming culinary events in June were announced, revolving around Chef Gus' passion for elevating Filipino dishes. First on the list is the highly anticipated “strEATs: Filipino Street Food Fridays at The Roof,” where guests can enjoy a modern twist on their favorite street food. This is only available only on June 9, 16 and 23.

The flavor-packed spread showcased during the event—including deep-fried balut with soy chili granite, crispy pork belly sticks with crunchy peanut sauce, vegan kwek kwek and live lumpia and halo-halo station, among others—was truly exceptional.

Lastly, for an authentic fusion of local flavors and contemporary culinary techniques, guests can also enjoy the Filipino lunch buffet at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar every weekday in June. But that's not all!

The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar will introduce a revamped bar chow menu, perfectly complementing the restaurant’s stylish and laid-back atmosphere.

Guests can anticipate an additional selection of delectable bites, including fiery sambal shrimps, heaven's gate—lechon belly, chicharon bulaklak with liver sauce mayo, chili sauce and balut paste—as well as a Chicken shawarma wrap.

Something to look forward to as you cap the night is unwinding with your favorite drink.

And let’s not forget about the little ones! A special kids’ menu is in the works to delight even the pickiest eaters, ensuring families can enjoy harmonious dining experiences, knowing that their children’s taste buds are in good hands.

The kids' menu will be available in à la carte, in-room dining, bar snacks and grab ‘n go options. Anticipate even more exciting culinary events in the coming months and beyond, as Chef Gus continues to push the boundaries of flavor and creativity at Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor.

Get ready for a culinary journey like no other!

For more information, visit Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor’s website. Follow it on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.