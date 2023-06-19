^

Supplements

Get ready for a culinary journey! Meet the new chef of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila

The Philippine Star
June 19, 2023 | 2:00pm
Get ready for a culinary journey! Meet the new chef of Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila
Get ready for 'strEATs: Filipino Street Food Fridays at The Roof.'
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor proudly introduces its new executive chef, Gulshan "Gus" Mohamed, an extraordinary talent who has quickly become a culinary sensation.

With an impressive culinary background that includes various stints in The Oxford Hotel, The Address Marina Hotel and Shangri-La group in Oman and here in the Philippines, as well as extensive knowledge from his Hotel and Business Management formal learning in India and further studies in United Kingdom, Chef Gus brings a fresh perspective and a wealth of expertise to the hotel’s dining experiences.

On June 1, excitement soared as Aperol took over the bar at The Roof, providing a wonderful opportunity to meet and greet Chef Gus.

During the event, he shared remarkable improvements he had made to the breakfast and lunch buffet in just a week, unveiling his innovative concept of shuruq or “sunrise” for an interactive buffet setup.

“The buffet will move out of its physical constraints and spread into the restaurant,” he explained.

Adding to the thrill, three upcoming culinary events in June were announced, revolving around Chef Gus' passion for elevating Filipino dishes. First on the list is the highly anticipated “strEATs: Filipino Street Food Fridays at The Roof,” where guests can enjoy a modern twist on their favorite street food. This is only available only on June 9, 16 and 23.

The flavor-packed spread showcased during the event—including deep-fried balut with soy chili granite, crispy pork belly sticks with crunchy peanut sauce, vegan kwek kwek and live lumpia and halo-halo station, among others—was truly exceptional.

Lastly, for an authentic fusion of local flavors and contemporary culinary techniques, guests can also enjoy the Filipino lunch buffet at The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar every weekday in June. But that's not all!

The Nostalgia Lounge & Bar will introduce a revamped bar chow menu, perfectly complementing the restaurant’s stylish and laid-back atmosphere.

Guests can anticipate an additional selection of delectable bites, including fiery sambal shrimps, heaven's gate—lechon belly, chicharon bulaklak with liver sauce mayo, chili sauce and balut paste—as well as a Chicken shawarma wrap.

Something to look forward to as you cap the night is unwinding with your favorite drink.

And let’s not forget about the little ones! A special kids’ menu is in the works to delight even the pickiest eaters, ensuring families can enjoy harmonious dining experiences, knowing that their children’s taste buds are in good hands.

The kids' menu will be available in à la carte, in-room dining, bar snacks and grab ‘n go options. Anticipate even more exciting culinary events in the coming months and beyond, as Chef Gus continues to push the boundaries of flavor and creativity at Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor.

Get ready for a culinary journey like no other!

 

For more information, visit Joy~Nostalg Hotel & Suites Manila Managed by Accor’s website. Follow it on LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

JOY NOSTALG
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
New Champion confirmed! realme C53 arrives June 22
3 days ago

New Champion confirmed! realme C53 arrives June 22

3 days ago
realme Philippines confirms the arrival of its latest Champion in the budget segment, the all-new realme C53.
Supplements
fbtw
Maniguro, magbangko, umasenso
3 days ago

Maniguro, magbangko, umasenso

3 days ago
If properly planned out, savings can lead us to live comfortably in our sunset years. Hence, the habit of saving money is...
Supplements
fbtw
NAIA rehabilitation needed even with new airport projects in development
9 days ago

NAIA rehabilitation needed even with new airport projects in development

By Angelie Suaco | 9 days ago
NAIA’s importance as the primary airport of the Philippines is undeniable: approximately 80% of all scheduled international...
Supplements
fbtw
You go, girls! Unleashing the potential of women through Elevate AIDA Project
13 days ago

You go, girls! Unleashing the potential of women through Elevate AIDA Project

13 days ago
Last Mother's Day, May 14, 2023, marked an auspicious occasion for Elevate AIDA (artificial intelligence and data analytics),...
Supplements
fbtw
Monde Nissin Corporation: 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting
13 days ago

Monde Nissin Corporation: 2023 Annual Stockholders' Meeting

13 days ago
Monde Nissin Corporation’s (PSE:MONDE) 2023 Annual Stockholders’ Meeting (ASM) will be held via the [email protected] virtual...
Supplements
fbtw
Nina Aguas talks of good corporate governance as a way of life at InLife
13 days ago

Nina Aguas talks of good corporate governance as a way of life at InLife

13 days ago
Aguas was invited to speak about InLife’s corporate governance journey and best practices where she explained how important...
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with