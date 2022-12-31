Why New Yearâ€™s Resolutions donâ€™t work

Why New Year’s resolutions don’t work

Three time-tested work philosophies from Lazada leaders that you can pin on your 2023 career vision board

MANILA, Philippines — Let’s face it: resolutions are always tied to "New Year" for a reason—more often than not, they never make it past the beginning of the year and are easily forgotten after everyone has eased into reality.

So why still make them?

From the leading e-commerce platform that is thriving in the digital economy today, three leaders from Lazada Philippines share their thoughts about sustaining high performance at work, the essentials needed to thrive in this period of disruption and uncertainty, and insights on the breed of new generation leaders to whom the future belongs.

Take risks and take full accountability

Photo Release Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera

At Lazada Philippines, employees are passionate about being a platform for businesses of all sizes to reach Filipinos across the country. As Lazada works towards creating more meaningful opportunities to drive the local economy, they invest in talent, and admit that their workplace is fast-paced and high-pressure, built for the dynamic, driven and determined.

Lazada Philippines CEO Carlos Barrera shares, “We are in the business of building businesses. We’re only going to do well if our sellers do well. We work with brands and also empower MSMEs. They’re the lifeblood of eCommerce and are willing to risk to really grow."

"With this responsibility comes the need to empower and invest in our talent—equipping them in various skill and competency areas. This applies not only to our own employees but even those within our ecosystem—our sellers and partners.

"I always like to challenge our leaders—make decisions their teams have challenges in making, take on responsibilities their teams can't bear, and help them get access to resources to succeed. I learned this from one of our brilliant Alibaba Group leaders, and I live by this philosophy," he added.

Be the shoulder someone else could stand on

Lazada is committed to building a more inclusive digital commerce industry with initiatives to uplift women and the youth, and provide them with opportunities to participate in the digital economy.

Sheryll Nito, head of Business Development and Platform Governance, shared that the future belongs to companies and leaders who invest in women and the next generation.

Photo Release Lazada Philippines Head of Business Development and Platform Governance Sheryll Nito

“Throughout my journey at Lazada, I never felt my gender became a barrier to success. I even see it as an advantage that as a woman, I possess the empathy to understand our consumers on a deeper level, and the ability to adapt to change and oversee multiple initiatives at once.”

In addition, the company launched Lazada x For The Women Data Science Scholarship, specifically to provide training opportunities to young women, in a country where households increasingly rely on the women in the family to uplift their quality of life.

For its first cohort, the scholars have since been placed in new data science roles, effecting a significant increase in their average monthly earnings.

“Our workforce consists of a healthy mix of both genders across all age groups who add value to our operations by bringing different and new ideas and a wealth of industry experience,” Nito added.

Create your future, don't leave it to chance and luck

Janet Basa-Siasoco, head of Business Analytics, naturally hinges her decisions on data, even for the smallest choices she makes.