Infrastructure, real estate and construction play key roles in Aboitiz Group

A leader in industrial-anchored mixed use and sustainable industrial development, Aboitiz InfraCapital operates LIMA Estate in Batangas, which hosts more than 130 locators and 167 retail establishments and restaurants, providing thousands of job opportunities for Filipinos.

MANILA, Philippines — The Aboitiz Group is known for its core businesses—banking, power and food.

But as it moves toward its next phase of growth, Aboitiz Equity Ventures (AEV) has also been strengthening and making headway in its other businesses.

These are infrastructure through Aboitiz InfraCapital (AIC); real estate through Aboitiz Land and construction through Aboitiz Construction.

With these business segments, the Aboitiz Group recognizes the crucial role of these three pillars—infrastructure, real estate and construction—in nation building and its journey to becoming the Philippines' first techglomerate.

In the process, it also acknowledges how fully leveraging on the strengths of its affiliates within the Aboitiz Group results in enhancing the value propositions of each of these businesses, further upgrading the delivery of life-essential services and creating a bigger impact to the communities they serve.

Aboitiz InfraCapital

Aboitiz InfraCapital is setting the stage for Aboitiz Group's infrastructure play—from sustainable estates, advanced water facilities, digital infrastructure to world-class airports to technology-enable systems, a testament to the Aboitiz Group's The Great Transformation journey.

The total footprint of Aboitiz InfraCapital's Economic Estates currently spans 1,400 hectares of development in Batangas and Cebu and serves as home to 200 world class companies and leaders in industry that directly employ 100,000 people. AIC Economic Estates have been widely recognized and awarded here and abroad for their leadership in industrial anchored mixed-use as well as sustainable industrial development. All are designed to fully evolve as smart cities and with various sustainability initiatives implemented to draw even more businesses and green development into the region.

All PEZA-registered, these Estates are the 63-hectare MEZ2 in Lapu Lapu City, adjacent to the Mactan Cebu International Airport; the 540-hectare West Cebu Estate in Balamban, Cebu , and known as the Shipbuilding Capital of the Philippines and the 800-hectare LIMA Estate in Lipa and Malvar, Batangas, situated at the heart of CALABARZON, the Philippines’ most well known and premier, center of industry.

LIMA Estate is quickly emerging as more than just a leading industrial estate, it has also become a center for commerce in the Batangas province through its 30-hectare Central Business District. LIMA Central Business District will further generate high value-added jobs outside of Metro Manila and support LIMA Estate in becoming a sustainable and smart economic hub that will serve as a benchmark in the Asia Pacific Region. Earlier this year, Aboitiz InfraCapital broke ground on the first building, LIMA Tower One, which is an 11-storey office building with 34,000 square meters of leasable space, and which is also a PEZA-certified and BERDE accredited green building.

It’s meant to cater primarily to BPO companies looking to access the abundant and highly skilled labor force in the area. LIMA has a full BPO ecosystem in place, which includes the proper infrastructure, lifestyle and every day essentials, housing and transportation. A large part of this is made possible by pursuing synergies within the Aboitiz Group to help deliver the most fundamental and basic needs of any business or community such as power supply, water and housing.

Power distribution in the area is operated by LIMA Enerzone, an affiliate of the AboitizPower which is one of the nation’s top power producers with a diverse portfolio of hydroelectric, geothermal, solar and thermal generation facilities. Its expertise allows the businesses and community within LIMA Estate to power up through reliable, reasonable and responsible energy solutions.

Water distribution and wastewater service, on the other hand, is operated by LIMA Water which is also under the Aboitiz InfraCapital. LIMA Water’s expertise ensures the long-term availability of water for the growing LIMA Estate community, while ensuring that it meets the highest environmental standards.

Aboitiz Land, the real estate arm of the Group that specializes in the design and development of distinct communities, provides housing that’s conveniently located within these Economic Estates—namely, The Villages at Lipa, Batangas and Foressa Mountain Town in Balamban, Cebu.

Lastly, another AIC sister company, Aboitiz Construction, has been put in charge of constructing LIMA Estate’s 50 hectare industrial expansion. With its almost 50-year track record, Aboitiz Construction is well equipped to service the mechanical, electrical and site development work needs for locators’ factories, warehouses and commercial buildings.

Aside from developing and operating Economic Estates, Aboitiz InfraCapital is also bringing its expertise—supported by other Aboitiz business units as well—into the airport space.

Photo Release With the completion of its deal with GMR-Megawide for GMCAC, Aboitiz InfraCapital eyes to establish the Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA) as one of the PH’s premier international airports.

Just last December 16, AIC completed its landmark deal with Megawide Construction Corporation and GMR Airports International, B.V. (GAIBV) for AIC to acquire shares in GMR-Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation or GMCAC, the developer and operator of the award-winning Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA). The plan is to develop MCIA into a smarter and greener airport with the help of Data Science and Artificial Intelligence in collaboration with the Aboitiz Data Innovation. Specifically, AIC is looking forward to leveling up the airport operations by leveraging DSAI products and services to enhance the airport passenger experience.

Due to the proximity of MEZ2 Estate with MCIA, AIC is also looking to explore other potential infrastructure related synergies—whether it be introducing packaged offerings with tie-ins for locators or improving airport accessibility as well as tapping Aboitiz power to help generate renewable services and introducing energy efficient operations.

Aboitiz Land

The real estate arm, Aboitiz Land is likewise an integral part of the group, as it continues to innovate ways for Filipinos to be able to experience living in sustainable and master-planned communities.

Photo Release Purchase your family’s new home without compromising safety and convenience through Aboitiz Land’s digital home buying services.

Aboitiz Land’s extensive portfolio of residential lot offerings is situated in idyllic areas in Luzon, both north and south of Metro Manila, as well as in beautiful towns surrounding Cebu City, the home of the Aboitiz conglomerate.

There are the Ajoya communities, for instance. These are located in the new wave growth area of Central Luzon that’s currently enjoying an infrastructure boom: Tarlac, Pampanga and Cabanatuan.

These North Luzon towns will greatly benefit from a number of infrastructure and development projects that are in the pipeline.

Central Luzon Link Expressway will cut down travel time from Tarlac City to Cabanatuan City from more than an hour to 20 minutes while the Capas-Botolan Road will serve as a direct link between the provinces of Tarlac and Zambales and will further provide access to the New Clark City, a smart, green and sustainable, well-planned city outside Metro Manila.

The Malolos-Clark section of the North-South Railway will run from the northern suburb of Malolos to the Clark economic zone. It is also conveniently near the Clark International Airport.

In the south, Aboitiz Land's The Villages is just an hour and a half away from Metro Manila’s major business district.

Those who want a holiday and a year-round home in one will love the offerings at Seafront Residences in San Juan, Batangas, an area that is increasingly becoming popular.

South Luzon enjoys great infrastructure which makes living in Aboitiz Land master-planned communities in the South an attractive proposition.

As the Aboitiz Group hails from Cebu, Aboitiz Land also has a wide Cebu portfolio with all developments appropriately distanced from dense cities but still connected to them through the government’s ambitious infrastructure projects.

Aboitiz Construction

Supporting both Aboitiz InfraCapital and Aboitiz Land is Aboitiz Construction, which has been aggressively growing its presence in heavy and light industries, infrastructure and maintenance services.

This year Aboitiz Construction finished the rehabilitation of the piers 1 & 2 and threshold facilities of Mariveles Grains Corporation (MGC) located in Mariveles, Bataan.

Aboitiz Construction is also part of the installation of the recently completed AboitizPower's 49-megawatt Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) in Maco, Davao de Oro.

The firm was assigned in the construction and extension of a facility that will anchor the BESS to the existing Maco Oil Power Barge of Therma Marine, Inc. This project will help in fortifying the plant's capability to maintain the power quality, reliability and security of the Mindanao grid.

It has also completed the site development works for the future eco-tourism site of Magspeak Nature Park, Inc. (MNPI) located in the mountainous area, transcentral highway in Balamban, Cebu. The project covers the 630-meter road pavements, concreting sidewalks, curbs, gutters and improving the drainage system.

Under the heavy industries belt, Aboitiz Construction finished the construction of the Stage 1 and expansion project for JG Summit Philippines, Inc.’s industrial plant in Batangas City.

Aboitiz Construction keeps its commitment to build a better future thus, giving value to its people who work hard in completing all the major projects across the country. Recently, the construction firm completed its facility work for an industrial plant in Batangas City. Photo Release

Also in Batangas, Aboitiz Construction is assigned in land development works for the ongoing expansion and growth of LIMA Estate which is a booming economic zone in the province.

These three business arms of the Aboitiz Group are all playing key roles in the group's The Great Transformation journey.