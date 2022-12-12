The home of luxury, the home of holiday experiences

This holiday season, the country’s premier luxury destination, Ayala Malls Greenbelt, welcomes more of the world’ most heralded prestige brands

MANILA, Philippines — Amid the nippy evenings, twinkling lights and dazzling Christmas décor, Ayala Malls’ stellar luxury hub—Greenbelt—beams brighter with the opening of iconic brands Tiffany & Co., Roger Vivier, Moschino and Loewe.

“We’re very pleased to welcome these brands in our mall, perfectly in time for the holiday season. As the year’s busiest gift-giving season commences, our patrons are seeking for exquisite gift ideas for their loved ones or for themselves. These additions to our already-illustrious boutique lineup broaden the choices for our discerning customers and fortifies further our market position as the ultimate luxury destination in the country,” Ayala Malls President Christopher Maglanoc shares.

He continues, “In addition, we also fashioned Greenbelt’s Christmas décor—albeit understated—in keeping with the elegance and sophistication of the brands we carry. We also lined up a series of sweet Christmas events and performances for the mall patrons to enjoy. Greenbelt is more than just a shopping destination, it’s a unique experience.”

Unwrap the ribbon and the iconic blue box

Tiffany HardWear Link Earrings in 18k Gold, Small

Speaking of unique experiences, no brand expresses that sentiment better than Tiffany & Co., which unveils its stunning flagship store this month. Imbibe the romance and tradition of Tiffany &Co. in this sparkling 207-sqm space that houses some of the name’s most legendary designs in jewelry, timepieces, leather goods, among others.

Currently, the House is highlighting an Andy Warhol-inspired holiday campaign as tribute to the artist’s energetic legacy and longstanding relationship with the brand. In its campaign film starring Hailey Bieber, the artist’s legendary factory and love for the holidays are celebrated through a larger-than-life Christmas party filled with diamonds, Tiffany blue boxes and unabashed attitude.

The House also offers a Tiffany & Co. x Andy Warhol limited-edition collection that ranges from tableware, to tree ornaments and more. Its design is inspired by the artist’s holiday greeting cards created for the jeweler during the 1950s and ’60s—the time when Warhol became one of the most successful commercial illustrators in New York City. Truly, art aficionados and pop-culture enthusiasts will adore this exclusive range for Christmas.

Step into glamour

Roger Vivier Greenbelt 3 store and VIP room

Roger Vivier unveils its first boutique in Southeast Asia at Greenbelt 3. The French luxury Maison now unveils its Spring/Summer collection to Filipino shoppers with categories ranging from footwear, bags, small leather goods and accessories.

In its first Manila boutique, the iconic Viv Choc bag and Strass Buckle bag, dazzle and sparkle through the window, reminiscent of the Maison’s Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré store. Other must-haves are the classic Belle Vivier pumps, the modern with Viv Run sneakers, and the remarkable Flower Strass heels.

This Christmas, gift Roger Vivier to the friend whose love and admiration for the city Paris continues to sparkle as bright as the Eiffel Tower.

A burst of pop art style

The Moschino pop-up store at Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk was an interlude to the boutique that recently opened at the Greenbelt 3 sunken garden

Moschino is back with a new boutique following its pop-up store at the Greenbelt 5 Fashion Walk. Now located at the sunken garden of Greenbelt 3, the House’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection takes cues from the graphic artistry of Victor Vasarely, Richard Lindner and Allen Jones; the dystopian—yet super saturated—filmic worlds of A Clockwork Orange, Bladerunner, and ‘60-era sci-fi cinema; and the swinging mod rhythm of Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

All of these, in some way, inform Jeremy Scott’s vision for Moschino’s latest collection: these references gel into a polychrome trip down memory lane, remastered for the present.

In love with Loewe

The Loewe holiday campaign sees photographer Lukas Wassmann take a wishlist of Loewe favorites down to the Southern French coast, to the resort town of La Grande-Motte and the Salins du Midi salt pans.

Loewe brings playfulness back to life with a blunt documentary of an extended creative community for its Pre-Fall 2022 campaign. Lensed by Juergen Teller, the raw playfulness of each portrait highlights the spirit of each character, which in turn brings to life the energetic ethos of the Loewe Pre-Fall collection: a mix of athletic shapes, bold colors, wild textures and sculpted physicality, with decisive outerwear as a signature.

Iconic Loewe bags, meanwhile, are presented in an array of new iterations, from colorful to metallic leathers, and a variety of sizes. Those with a carefree spirit, sunny and unfiltered, embody the spirit of the campaign.

Discover these and more this Christmas in the country's luxury capital: Greenbelt.