ASUS laptops fuel Filipino creativity with continued tech innovations

MANILA, Philippines — Over the years, ASUS has consistently provided consumers with a reliable workhorse with their innovative line of laptops. In 2022, the tech giant released a wide range of future-proof devices, one of which is the stunning ZenBook 17 Fold OLED. A true hybrid of laptop and tablet, this futuristic computer is just one of the many innovations ASUS has offered this year.

“Here at ASUS, we want everyone to experience products and services that embrace our In Search of Incredible brand, and we aspire to deliver the incredible in everything we do,” Country Manager of ASUS Philippines George Su. “But for 2022, we took the opportunity to highlight those who are in the creative industry with our ASUS Creator laptops.”

The aforementioned Zenbook 17 Fold OLED exemplifies this thrust by ASUS to cater to those in the creative industry. Perfect for early tech adapters and innovators, this device boasts a large 17.3-inch foldable OLED NanoEdge touchscreen display, has six versatile user preference modes, a brand-new typing experience with a slim ErgoSense bluetooth keyboard, and an innovative camera system perfectly designed for digital meetings.

ASUS also showcased their Zenbook Pro 14 Duo OLED(UX8402) and Zenbook Pro 16x OLED(UX7602), both of which feature ASUS’ professionally calibrated OLED displays, and boast exceptional performance regardless what type of workload you throw at them. Pair these with exclusive ASUS Creator features like the ASUS Dial and ScreenPad Plus, and you have everything you’ll ever need to complement every creator’s tasks.

ASUS also released the ExpertBook B3000 in 2022, furthering the company’s goal of providing inspiration for everyone through innovative products—especially for those who are always on the go.

Designed for education and built for business, the all-new B3 Detachable features a detachable design with ExpertStand, a versatile dual-orientation stand and cover, plus ExpertBoard, a detachable keyboard complimenting the ExpertBook B3, an expansive 16:10 multitouch screen, and inherent adaptability that allows it to be used either horizontally and vertically—in traditional laptop style or as a handheld tablet.

“Nowadays, everyone is living in an era of ubiquitous computing—where everything is connected and interconnected,” Su said. “ASUS solution goes way beyond traditional hardware; we innovate new technologies to deliver the best experiences.”

Keeping pace with demand in the digital age

“Digital transformation, which was once touted as costly and a good-to-have, is now a necessity for progress,” noted Su. “Devices such as laptops and smartphones have become essential and thus an increase in demand was inevitable. And ASUS is one of the key leaders in ensuring everyone can adapt during this digital transformation.”

Su added that ASUS is currently focused on what they can offer to their customers, especially now that laptops have become essential tools in everyone’s lives.

“Right now, everyone is still at the phase of transitioning to digital generation and we at ASUS, are always one step forward in terms of keeping ahead with our latest innovations within our existing product lineup and upcoming new ones,” the ASUS Philippines country manager said. “We scale towards the future at a faster pace thanks to decades of evolution based on user insights, our agility, and our flexible approach to the needs of individual.”

Indeed, aside from fueling the imagination of creatives, ASUS has a full line of technologically-advanced laptops that cater to a wide variety of users—wherever they may be. For those who dare out there, ASUS has been pushing the limits with their “Republic of Gamers” laptops. These include the much-lauded Strix lineup, the ultraportable Zephyrus lineup, and the innovative Flow lineup suited for gamers who are constantly chasing excellence.

For 2022, ASUS also released the ROG Flow Z13—combining the best aspects of tablet mobility with PC versatility to create an all-new gaming experience. A tablet form factor allows the Z13 to stay incredibly light and slim at just 1.1 kg and 12 mm thick, while packing the gaming power of much larger devices. The ROG Flow Z13 is built to accommodate all styles of play—mouse, gamepad and touch are all flawless.

“We also offer specialized solutions to the commercial industry with our ASUS Expert Series solutions to adapt to rapidly changing market landscapes and adopt new hybrid work styles to keep pace,” Su added. “Our commercial solutions also passes rigorous in-house testing with Military grade durability, ensuring workplace accidents won’t jeopardize precious data and minimize the total cost of ownership to your business.”

Besides pushing innovative designs on their line of products for a variety of consumers, Su said that ASUS is also focused on the needs within the enterprise sector.

Su noted in particular the ASUS ExpertCenter desktops, which he said uses industry leading motherboard and 100% solid capacitors, renowned for offering comprehensive system protection, ensuring smooth and stable performance—even after many hours of use.

Other innovations ASUS has presented in their 2022 lineup are their renowned OLED display, which offers best-in-class colors, true blacks and clearer image. ASUS also has an exclusive Two-way AI Noise cancelling technology that blocks unwanted noise, 3D noise reduction technology for clearer video image even on low light scenarios, and flip design to accommodate different usage scenarios. All aimed at addressing the needs of those who do their work remotely.

“We strive to become the industry leaders in terms of innovation designed to improve stability, performance, productivity, and ergonomics. That is why we are the number one OLED laptop brand and number one creator laptop brand worldwide,” Su proudly claimed.

Responsible partner

Even as they keep pace with the increasing demand for their innovative products, ASUS has always maintained a keen eye on being a socially responsible company.

“ASUS has always regarded environmental and social engagement as a part of our business strategy. We advocate strategic sustainability with a focus on fundamentals and results. ASUS concentrates on the four sustainability focuses of climate action, circular economy, responsible manufacturing, and value creation, while also formulating new green actions to increase competitive advantages and grow with greater sustainability and inclusiveness,” Su said.

Here in the Philippines, Su said that ASUS’ CSR efforts puts emphasis on uplifting Filipino’s technological skills and awareness, especially those in the remote areas. There, ASUS spearheaded campaigns to help schools overcome challenges in the digital transformation age.

“We also support various NGO's in empowering their communities. Beyond that, ASUS is not only focused with its internal initiatives but also teams up with external partners to collaborate and support with their advocates,” Su added.

Looking forward

As innovative as ASUS has been this year, Su said that the best is yet to come. In fact, consumers need not wait long to see what’s in store for ASUS next year as the tech giant is set to introduce their new lineup at the Consumer Electronics Show on January 2023.

“2022 has been an interesting year for ASUS, but we don’t stop there,” Su claimed. “We promise a new realm of innovative and premium products transforming your digital experience, bringing out the incredible in whatever you do. We will also continue to bolster our position as the number one OLED laptop and creator laptop by building more on our product line-up and expanding our presence both in retail and commercial market.”