On the rise: New lifestyle meccas by Vista Estates

Vista Estates endeavors a masterplan infused with themes of the best-loved places in the world, recreating global living and lifestyles.

MANILA, Philippines — The belief that “Filipinos deserve better” has always been integral to Vista Land’s day-to-day operations, as well as its success. Creating better and more global offerings and experiences for its investors and residents has always been the impetus behind the company’s continuous evolution.

This evolution has become the antecedent for Vista Estates––cities built within cities that offer what an urban sprawl purveys but in a microcosm. These expansive metropolises come infused with themes and offerings inspired by the best-loved places in the world and are designed to re-create global living and lifestyles. The experience is elevated and global, taking home the best the world has to offer.

With Vista Estates, Vista Land turns its focus on the creation of fully integrated urban developments that bring together themed residences, both vertical and horizontal, retail, offices, universities, leisure, healthcare and other institutions––all at global standards. Now, there’s no need to go far from home. One can fully enjoy the lifestyle one hopes for right within their neighborhood.

To date, there are over 60 Vista Estates masterpieces strategically placed across the country, bringing sustainable, innovative, lifestyle-driven, world-class and primed-for-growth developments.

North Commons: The new metro north lifestyle

Photo Release North Commons by Vista Estates is a condominium enclave with retail establishments, co-working spaces and resort-inspired amenities.

North Caloocan is becoming the new investment destination and sought-after residential haven with its accessible location and high investment potential. The “Build, Build, Build” (BBB) program has also primed the city to appreciate in value, especially once the MRT Line 7 is completed.

Both investors and homeowners are already eyeing the North as the next growth corridor, which is already underway in North Caloocan. As the city continues to grow—deeply rooted in its rich history, attractive for its investment potential and nature-seeking with its nature trails in the nearby La Mesa Eco Park—a New Caloocan rises not only in value but also in becoming a lifestyle destination.

North Commons by Vista Estates is strategically located along Camarin Road, Caloocan City, master-planned with a series of residential condominiums complemented with retail establishments, co-working spaces and resort-inspired amenities. A central “commons” includes a commercial hub with an AllHome depot, AllDay Supermarket, restaurants and specialty shops.

Within the commons is a multi-level clubhouse with function rooms, a swimming pool, a game room and a gym––all designed to encourage the residents to live a healthier lifestyle. North Commons is set to be a model for “The New Metro North Lifestyle.”

Praverde: A green sanctuary

Photo Release Positioned as the ‘District of Fun’ south of Metro Manila, Allegria is part of the 200-hectare sprawling master-planned estate of Vista Land in General Trias.

Located along Governor’s Drive, Dasmarinas, Cavite, Praverde by Vista Estates is an exclusive 12-hectare verdant oasis featuring modern living spaces replete with green spaces and lifestyle centers.

The estate offers the competitive advantage of its location, being at the crossroads of six flourishing growth areas, including Metro Manila and Tagaytay City. Dasmarinas City is touted as Cavite’s thriving industrial and educational hub and is considered a key player in the province's economic surge.

Being at the center of the “university capital of Cavite,” Praverde provides access to educational institutions nearby like the De La Salle University, Dasmarinas Campus. It is also a short distance from health care providers.

Praverde is divided into the commercial and retail hub and the residential district—both centrally integrated and surrounded by lush green spaces. In the midst of this sanctuary is Praverde Residences, a cluster of premium mid-rise vertical residences, built for life and leisure.

A series of beautifully crafted house and lot properties will also fill the scenic scapes of Praverde. Mediterranean-inspired, this enclave is the perfect place to hold dreamed futures in spaces built solely for precious moments treasured for a lifetime.

Allegria: The district of fun

Photo Release Wander around green paths in Praverde by Vista Estates.

Allegria by Vista Estates is a development spanning 30 hectares of prime land in General Trias, Cavite. Positioned as the District of Fun south of Metro Manila, Allegria is part of the 200-hectare sprawling master-planned estate of Vista Land in General Trias.

General Trias is highly accessible through the C-6 Expressway and the Cavite-Laguna Expressway. With the expansion of LRT Line 6, which will connect Bacoor and Dasmariñas, reaching General Trias becomes easy and convenient.

Allegria takes inspiration from LA Live, a sports and entertainment district in downtown Los Angeles, California. Fully integrating vertical residences, a mall, a hotel, retail concept hubs, live concert hall and events venues, this convergence of leisure options will take recreation to a greater level.

Allegria Residences sits in the heart of the District of Fun and is poised to change the lifescapes of the emerging and historic city.

For those wishing to live amidst all this excitement, Allegria Residences will be a multi-tower development of mid-rise vertical residences standing from seven to 12 stories each. Each tower will be graced with a range of facilities and amenities that bring the fun nearer to each condominium.

An investment into a better way of living

Photo Release An inspiring blend of sophisticated finishes and custom details in each home interior.

Vista Land is investing in these master planned developments, making good on its promise to its homebuyers and investors to continue to create superior offerings and, more importantly, deliver excellent long-term investment growth.

Ready to aspire for amazing? Explore Vista Estates’ grand master-planned communities.

