The heart and Seoul of Ayala Malls

Here’s a recap of Feed Your Seoul at Ayala Malls, and a preview of more to come.

From K-Pop to K-Drama, talent searches and more, Ayala Malls sparks your biggest dreams and fills your heart with joy

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Malls brings South Korea closer to Filipinos through Feed Your Seoul, a one-of-kind series of activities celebrating K-culture. The immersive campaign aims to transport patrons to the world of K-Pop, K-drama, K-movies and K-cuisine.

Ayala Malls patrons enjoyed the week-long K-packed festival that included a week-long series of Korean film screenings, K-Pop performances, Taekwondo workshops, Korean cooking demonstrations and pop-up street markets—reminiscent of the Myeong-dong—offering Korean favorites kimchi, kimbap, tteokbokki, mandu, other classic favorites.

Here’s a recap of Feed Your Seoul at Ayala Malls, and a preview of more to come.

K-Pop idols in the flesh

Photo Release Bambam fan-sign in Ayala Malls Cebu

Yes, you read it right–in the flesh! Ayala Malls brings some beloved South Korean stars live as fans got the chance to see, touch and even steal a kiss from their idols—not to mention, meet up with friends and fellow fans!

Festivities kicked off with GOT7’s superstar BamBam, whose charming aura melted the hearts of many Filipino fans through his fan meetings and performances of the title track from his first solo album, "riBBon." The superstar toured Ayala Malls Manila Bay to Ayala Center Cebu.

After BamBam, Ayala Malls and ABS-CBN brought more entertainment to the limelight. Among its Seoul-ful roster is the newest South Korean girl group Lapillus, which includes ABS-CBN’s former artist Chantal Videla or Chanty. Their performances in Market! Market! and Fairview Terraces marked their first-ever overseas mall tour and fan meet, thus sealing a new career milestone.

K-pop soloist Soyou fans were abuzz when the songstress made a live performance in Glorietta during the Korea Festival hosted by the Korean Cultural Center of the Philippines (KCC) and Korea Tourism Organization (KTO). The former member of SISTAR tugged heartstrings as she sang hit ballads including the OST I Miss You from the popular K-drama Goblin.

Search for the next P-Pop sensation

There’s no denying that K-pop has influenced Philippine music. During a Korea Festival in Glorietta with KCC and KTO, rising P-pop (or Pinoy pop) idols Kaia and Vxon showcased their strong vocals and strutted their hard-hitting dance moves.

With many Filipinos aspiring to become the next P-Pop sensation, a reality talent search called “Dream Maker” was launched in partnership with ABS-CBN, South Korea’s MLD Entertainment, and KAMP Global.

Ayala Malls helped aspiring performers get closer to realizing their dreams with mall auditions held all the way from Luzon, Visayas to Mindanao in search of the next biggest all-male pop group that will represent the Philippines on a global scale.

Seoulful Movie Marathons

From music to movies, K-culture has made its way to the big screen. In partnership with Viva International Pictures and MVP Entertainment, Ayala Malls Manila Bay kickstarted the mall-wide Korean Film Fest: Seoul Spotlight, which featured a diverse movie lineup from thrillers, to action, and feel-good flicks.

The mall also hosted the special screening of South Korea’s official submission at the 2022 Cannes Film Festival: “Decision to Leave”. Among those in attendance were esteemed Korean Culture Center Director Im Young A and renowned film directors and Viva artists.

The complete lineup included crime films “The Policeman's Lineage,” “On The Line,” and “Decision to Leave;” thrillers “Ashfall,” “Emergency Declaration,” and “Urban Myths;” and feel-good flicks “In Our Prime,” “Kim Ji-young: Born 1982,” “The Golden Holiday,” and “The Dude in Me.”

Enjoyed from the big screen, complete with surround sound, and along with fellow fans, it was a welcome change to appreciate this cinematic experience in full glory—that is, not from the phone or iPad. Attendees marveled that this is certainly the best way to enjoy those exciting Korean thrillers and heart-melting romance flicks.

Photo Release Feed Your Seoul at TriNoma

Filling the senses Ayala Malls also made sure to fill the senses with tasty South Korean delicacies in various locations; as well as live art shows by Korean performers The Painters and a percussion performance by Korean band, Super Stick, within Glorietta. More to come with K-Pop ON! Dance Fest And there’s more! It’s time to show off the K-Pop dance moves you've been practicing at home! Ayala Malls is opening its doors to host the “K-Pop ON! Dance Fest” by Spotify and Cosmopolitan Philippines last October 1 at Central Bloc and on October 8 at Glorietta. Dress in your most K-Pop-inspired outfit, jam to your favorite K-Pop tunes on Spotify, dance your heart out, participate in exciting games, take selfies against IG-worthy K-Pop-themed backdrops, and bring home free merch. The best part: Entrance is completely free! Check out the complete K-Pop ON! Spotify playlist featuring favorites like DICE by NMIXX, Shut Down by BLACKPINK, and After LIKE by IVE. Photo Release Lapillus Mall Tour and Fan Meet at Market! Market!

More live performances featuring TAN

Ayala Malls will also be bringing in one of the newest boy groups formed through MBC’s survival audition show “Wild Idol,” TAN. Ayala Malls patrons will surely swoon over the freshest 7-member boy group as they perform their explosive debut song Du Du Du and a few more across Ayala Malls in Visayas and Mindanao.

Set on conquering the world through a series of international promotions, Tan is kickstarting their goal at Ayala Center Cebu in partnership with Cebu KPop Convention; followed by Ayala Centrio Mall in partnership with Cliqueplay Events.

More chances of winning a free trip to South Korea

From Ayala Malls to Seoul, South Korea. Get the chance to experience first-hand the amazing sights and sounds of Seoul with Ayala Malls’ Saranghae Seoul! Raffle Promo.

Shop at least P1,000 in any participating Ayala Malls and join the raffle where three Grand Winners can win a roundtrip ticket for two to Seoul, a 5 days 4 nights South Korea Tour, and accommodation at a 4-star hotel in Incheon, inclusive of airport transfers, flight meals, and visa application.

Fearing luck is not on your side? Fret not, as Ayala Malls also offers one winner a consolation prize of two roundtrip tickets to Incheon, South Korea.

What a celebration for all Pinoy fans, families and barkadas! Ayala Malls, through its many efforts with its Feed your Seoul Campaign, has paved the way for the broadening of Filipino consumers’ understanding of Korean Culture. Hallyu has never been hotter in the Philippines than now!

For more unforgettable lifestyle experiences, visit your nearest Ayala Malls #WhereAmazingIsReal.

For updates and announcements, tune in at Ayala Malls social media pages @AyalaMalls360 on Facebook and @iloveayalamalls on Instagram.