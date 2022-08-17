^

Okada Manila offers dream staycation room packages

The Philippine Star
August 17, 2022 | 10:30am
Okada Manila offers dream staycation room packages
Okada Manila has everything a family needs for a fun stay, a marvelous gastronomic experience and full relaxation in Okada Manila’s expansive resort.
MANILA, Philippines — It’s time to take that dream staycation.  And there’s no better time to avail the best rates than this rainy season with Okada Manila’s much-awaited flash sale with up to 40% off its room rates until August 21!

Stay dates are from today to November 28 in Okada Manila’s Grand Deluxe, Junior Suite, Premium Suite and Executive Suite rooms from Sundays through Thursdays.

Another fantastic option is the “Stay, Dine, and Unwind,” promo, a staycation indulgence with a complete Okada Manila experience which includes room accommodation and P2,000 worth of dining credits at select Okada Manila restaurants. This promo is currently ongoing and will run until November 27 with weekday stay dates until November 28.

Family 'fun-cation'

Okada Manila has everything a family needs for a fun stay, a marvelous gastronomic experience and full relaxation in Okada Manila’s expansive resort.  

Okada Manila also offers a number of world-class dining choices featuring a world of flavors.

There’s the sumptuous and varied food spread at Medley Buffet; grilled Japanese dishes at Enbu; a sophisticated and modern fusion of Shanghainese cuisine at Yu Lei; a premium Korean barbecue experience at Goryeo; and Filipino comfort food at Kiapo. 

Mom and dad can also take a much-needed pampering session at The Retreat Spa. They can opt for a couple’s massage or pick from a menu of rejuvenating therapies and treatments.

Meanwhile, kids can enjoy a fun time at PLAY - from video games to sports games, a multi-level playground with slides and a maze, as well as “Little Town,” where they can play pretend at a bank, post office, school and even grocery. 

And for a unique kind of swimming experience, Cove Manila is the place to be. This indoor beach is open rain or shine. It’s a UV-protected glass dome completely sealed from the elements and has climate-controlled air conditioning. 

At the end of a full and fun-filled day, families can relax at their well-appointed suite with awesome views of the scenic Manila Bay or Okada Manila’s main attraction, The Fountain, while others will get a panoramic city view. Okada Manila has everything family staycationers need for a worry-free and luxurious stay. 

 

For more information, visit okadamanila.com

OKADA MANILA
