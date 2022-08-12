ORIX METRO leads in providing expert leasing solutions to businesses for 45 years

As the economy recovers, ORIX METRO is all geared up to support its clients.

MANILA, Philippines — Industry leader ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance Corporation (ORIX METRO) celebrates its 45th year in the business and commits to continuously enable the country’s small and medium enterprises (SMEs) as economic activities start to accelerate.

“As we celebrate our 45th year, we further strengthen our promise to support SMEs with affordable and innovative leasing and financing solutions to help them build and grow their business as they gain back their momentum after the lockdowns,” recently appointed ORIX METRO President Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr. said. He joins from Metrobank where he led the Bank’s Corporate Banking Group.

Small and medium businesses were greatly hit by the economic impact of COVID-19 and being critical in creating employment for most Filipinos, they need strong pillars of support to help them get back on their feet.

“The ORIX METRO story has always been about anticipating our client's needs and maintaining the solid foundation of our relationship with them. We will remain to be the steadfast support of SMEs for their leasing and financing needs as they start to operate again. We will continue to extend flexible and convenient payment terms and rates reflecting market conditions,” Ocampo said.

ORIX METRO is one of the pioneers in the local leasing industry that first invested its resources in making consumers and businesses realize the benefits of leasing over availing of traditional bank loan products. Today, it offers the most diversified and comprehensive set of leasing and financial services.

Meanwhile, through its subsidiary ORIX Rental Corporation, the company provides long-term, full-service operating leases, covering transportation equipment; materials handling construction equipment; industrial; agricultural; medical and manufacturing machinery; and other types of movable equipment.

During the pandemic, aside from ensuring the continuity of the company’s operations to serve its customers, ORIX METRO also prioritized taking care of its employees. It implemented work-from-home arrangements and enforced safety health protocols for those reporting on-site. It also rolled out a vaccination program that successfully inoculated 99% of its employees in 2021.

“ORIX METRO anchors on its two main constants—its customers and employees. To provide our customers with the best service, we need to care for our employees,” Ocampo said.

Now, as the economy recovers, ORIX METRO is all geared up to support its clients.

“Moving forward, ORIX METRO plans to continue exploring new opportunities to cater to our customers. To do this, we will anchor on our company’s historical successes to create sustainable and realistic strategies. We will also ensure the continuous improvement of our processes and updating of our technology infrastructure to provide our clients the best service,” Ocampo said.

Established in 1977, ORIX METRO is a joint venture between ORIX Corporation, a pioneer leasing force in Japan, and Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. (Metrobank), the country’s second largest bank by assets. The company started in a small office in Makati with less than 10 employees.

In just three years, the company managed to open its first branch in Cebu City. Enjoying its first wave of financial success, it continued to expand in key cities around the country namely, Davao, Cagayan De Oro, Dagupan, Bacolod and General Santos.

As leasing became widely accepted in the local market, ORIX METRO further accelerated its expansion and beefed up its presence in different regions in the country. As of end-2021, it holds 107 branches nationwide.