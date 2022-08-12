Invest in safety and One Lancaster Park, Cavite

MANILA, Philippines — Home buyers today, especially starter families, are more discerning in choosing their living spaces. Post-pandemic, more people appreciate the value of large and open areas, safety and convenience as part of their lifestyle.

One Lancaster Park (OLP) is the first and only condominium project in Lancaster New City, Imus, Cavite that combines the convenience of the metro with the safety and open-air feel of suburban living. OLP is developed by Famtech Properties Inc., a joint venture between property innovator PH1 World Developers Inc. and housing developer Property Company of Friends Inc. (ProFriends).

Famtech aims to be at the forefront of innovative, family-centric developments by using advanced engineering and technology. OLP will be built by leading Filipino engineering and infrastructure innovator Megawide Construction Corp.

Located at Lancaster Square New City, Brgy. Alapan II-B, Imus City, Cavite, it is just a 10-minute drive from Cavite Expressway (Cavitex) and 30 minutes from Ninoy Aquino International Airport and SM Mall of Asia.

“We offer family-friendly homes and residences that promote safety and convenience through innovation and engineering technology. One Lancaster Park is the first condominium project in Cavite that makes condo living safer, more convenient and more flexible with easy access to goods and services,” said Gigi Alcantara, president of Famtech Properties Inc.

A safe investment

A safe space

OLP is located inside Lancaster New City, a successful township with an established track record of value appreciation.

OLP is equipped with 24/7 CCTV in common areas and around the perimeter to ensure exclusivity and security. The property is also equipped with fire detection systems, power generators and an onsite clinic.

Elevators and residential units are only accessible through smart cards and basement parking access is done exclusively through secured entry points.

Lancaster New City is a community where space meets security, devoting 70% of its 10-hectares to open spaces and lush greenery which all OLP residents can enjoy.

One Lancaster Park itself will have a modern and minimalist structure with units designed for efficiency. Unlike usual condominium units, OLP’s design maximizes usable space while minimizing areas that require regular maintenance. Child safety is a priority within units with electrical outlets strategically placed out of reach yet within vital common areas.

Easy commute

Located in Imus City, One Lancaster Park is less than an hour away from Metro Manila and with multiple access roads such as Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), Cavite-Laguna Expressway (CALAX) and South Luzon Expressway via MCX-Daang Hari Exit.

The Lancaster New City Link Bus System also provides residents with ease of commute as it stops right in front of One Lancaster Park. It connects to multiple locations in Cavite and to the Paranaque Integrated Terminal Exchange (PITX), making daily commute cheaper and more accessible.

“With its unique safety features, ease of commute, and quality engineering by Megawide, One Lancaster Park is your safe and worthy first investment,” shared Alcantara.

One Lancaster Park Tower 1 is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2024.

For more information, visit https://www.onelancasterpark.com.ph or send a message via Facebook @oneLancasterparkofficial.

You may also call 09178488246 or visit their showroom located at The Square Lancaster New City, Advincula Avenue, Imus City, Cavite.