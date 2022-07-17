TNT unveils â€˜Sulit Affordaloadsâ€™ to keep the saya going for as low as P10

^

TNT unveils ‘Sulit Affordaloads’ to keep the saya going for as low as P10

July 17, 2022 | 1:00pm
TNT's Sulit Affordaloads consist of Pantawid 10, SurfSaya 20 and All Data 50, three promos that suit the needs of subscribers and keep their saya going even on a budget. 
MANILA, Philippines — As many Filipinos tighten their belts to cover basic necessities, mobile services brand TNT is making sure to keep them connected with "Sulit Affordaloads," a line-up of budget-friendly data, calls and texts for as low as P10. 

TNT's Sulit Affordaloads consist of Pantawid 10, SurfSaya 20 and All Data 50—three promos that suit the needs of subscribers and keep their saya going even on a budget. 

Pantawid 10 comes with 100MB Open Access Data for all apps and sites, 100-minute Calls to All Networks and 100 Texts to All Networks. This is enough to get subscribers through the day while browsing websites and connecting through calls and texts.

On the other hand, those who need more data to search online, post on social media apps, and play mobile games can rely on SurfSaya 20, which comes with a total of 600MB data (300MB Open Access Data and 150MB per day of apps like Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang) plus Unlimited Calls and Texts to All Networks valid for two days for only P20. 

Lastly, All Data 50 comes with a total of 5GB data (2GB open access data and 1GB per day of free TikTok) valid for three days, for only P50. This offer gives subscribers a huge amount of open access data that may be used for surfing online, streaming videos and music, playing mobile games and more. 

Subscribers may conveniently register to any of TNT’s Sulit Affordaloads via the GigaLife App or by dialing *123# and to any available sari-sari stores. 

“At TNT, we understand that our customers live by our mantra, "Pag gipit, sa saya kumakapit." Affordaloads is our way of keeping them connected, entertained, and able to find joy and happiness despite these trying times,” Francis Flores, SVP and head of Consumer Business Group-Individual at Smart, said. 

TNT is powered by Smart, the country's fastest 5G mobile network, as certified by Ookla, the global leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence. Smart also dominated the latest Opensignal Mobile Network Experience Report in 11 out of a possible 16 categories covering the essential aspects of service, including speed, coverage and experience.

 

To know more about TNT’s Sulit Affordaloads visit tntph.com and follow TNT’s official accounts on Facebook, Twitter, Tiktok, Vibe, Youtube and Instagram.

