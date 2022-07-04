Your ultimate guide to the realme 9 Series

MANILA, Philippines — realme, the no. 1 smartphone brand in the Philippines for 2021, remains ever-driven in its goal of creating the best digital lifestyle experience for every Filipino. This unyielding sense of purpose makes the realme brand so prolific in bringing forward its local users’ access to the best quality tech companions — usable in all their life’s pursuits, be it work or play.

In an age of rapid innovation where aesthetic is king, realme is committed to be at the forefront and boosting its consumers’ ability to capture moments. If pictures are proverbially worth a thousand words, then realme aims to be the canvas on which the artist creates their masterpiece. The latest impetus is the realme 9 Series, hailed as the camera powerhouse of realme’s wide roster of smartphones.

Specifically designed for photography lovers, all four variants of the realme 9 Series are equipped to give users a great camera, clear display, high-performance processor and long-lasting battery; all wrapped in stylish, modern exteriors. But each model also fits certain niches. Find out below which variant suits you best!

1. realme 9

If you’re an adventurous soul who loves taking pictures of the great outdoors, the all-new realme 9 is for you! Originally built for outdoor photography, the realme 9’s 108MP ProLight Camera enables you to capture the action as it happens, all in ultra-high resolution with raw photo sizes going as high as 17 MB per shot.

Storage won’t be a problem, as the realme 9 has an expandable memory of up to 256GB, aside from its already sizable 128GB internal storage. From hiking and camping around nature trails to spectacular sunsets at the beach, take it anywhere with you and capture those moments.

What makes the camera perform so well? Pixel-binning. In a nutshell, the realme 9’s HM6 Camera Sensor allows adjacent pixels to be grouped together when taking the shot, adding synergy to their light and color gathering ability, as compared to when these individual pixels are acting alone. Picture more than the sum of its parts? Check!

The realme 9 also has a super-wide angle 120-degree camera for that panoramic or fisheye effect, plus a 4cm macro lens for tight and extreme close up shots. The 16 MP front camera also makes use of realme’s Clear Fusion Algorithm for better and brighter selfies. It comes with Street Photography 2.0 Mode, Peak & Zoom, and an added 90’s Pop Street filter.

Suggested retail price at P14,999.

2. realme 9 Pro+

Searching for a professional-grade handheld camera without the bulk and hassle of a complete setup, tripods and all? The realme 9 Pro+ might just be what you’re looking for to go full pro! Made for creatives and night owls in cities that don’t sleep, the realme 9 Pro+ excels in low light photography, similar to how a DSLR adjusts its aperture, shutter speed and ISO settings to allow more light even in darkness.

It’s a smartphone that brings flagship-level features to the mid-range segment: the industry-leading Sony IMX766 camera sensor, Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) and AI Noise Reduction Engine 3.0 all work together to solve common factors when taking photos in low light: camera sensor size, lighting conditions and movement.

Suggested retail price at P23,990.

3. realme 9 Pro

If you’re making a living through photo and video production or you’re simply looking to break into the scene with your own killer material, consider the realme 9 Pro. Your creativity’s the limit as it encourages experimentation, style and form when it comes to content creation with the 64MP Triple Camera Setup that has been fine-tuned to capture high-resolution snaps in various lighting conditions.

The 16 MP front camera is also great for vlogging or making reels and stories. The realme 9 Pro also comes with Dynamic Bokeh, Neon Portrait, Light Trail and Super Nightscape Mode.

Suggested retail price at P16,990.

4. realme 9i

Lastly, the realme 9i allows students, young professionals and novice photographers to capture more while charging less. The 50 MP AI Triple Camera fosters and cultivates their interest in taking pictures and videos for posterity and personal uploads. With the 50 MP Primary Camera, B&W Portrait Camera and Macro Lens, point-and-shoot photography is easier and more accessible to everyone.

Knowing that the realme 9i’s users are always up and about, realme has paired an equally powerful 5000mAh battery alongside a 33W Dart Charge to keep up with their agility; allowing young adults to stay juiced and capture more while charging less!

Suggested retail price at P11,990.

Found out which one’s for you? The realme 9 Series offers good camera performance in any of its variants, no matter which one you will choose.

