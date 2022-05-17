Puregold’s Negosyo Convention returns to aid sari-sari store, small business owners

“Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso,” continues as Puregold returns with its Negosyo Convention at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on May 19 to 21.

MANILA, Philippines — “Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso,” continues as Puregold returns with its Negosyo Convention at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on May 19 to 21.

Puregold also celebrates Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week from May 16 to 21 in all its physical stores and on the mobile app with discounts, freebies and other surprises!

“Our network of more than 600,000 sari-sari stores nationwide serve as our link to all Filipinos now and even during the pandemic’s most difficult times. Kaya tuloy din kami sa pagtulong because this is the advocacy of Puregold’s Tindahan Ni Aling Puring program,” said Vincent Co, president of Puregold.

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring is a customized and holistic membership program for sari-sari store owners and other business owners, that offers discounts and other benefits like free delivery, business financing assistance and even free insurance for its members.

The theme of this year’s convention, the 14th staging of the event, is all about continuity. The chain launched its Puregold Mobile with SALLY (short for Shopping Ally) which was very helpful in providing basic necessities during the height of the pandemic.

They created all-original content and provided digital entertainment on its Puregold Channel. To further aid during the lockdown, Puregold rolled out 2,000 baratilyo caravans to different cities and localities, giving Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members and regular customers access to goods without having to commute or travel far.

Earlier this year, Puregold’s Aling Puring Account Representatives (APAR) salesforce reached more than 500 in number. This team now caters to over 60,000 regular accounts where Aling Puring members get personal and efficient order to delivery servicing.

Puregold’s Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week 2022 from May 16 to 21 and the Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention 2022 from May 19 to 21 continue the company's mission of helping small businesses.

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/puregold.shopping. #Puregold, #TindahanNiAlingPuring, #TNAP, #AlwaysPanalo, #NegosyoConvention2022