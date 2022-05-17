^

Supplements

Puregold’s Negosyo Convention returns to aid sari-sari store, small business owners

Philstar.com
May 17, 2022 | 7:00am
Puregoldâs Negosyo Convention returns to aid sari-sari store, small business owners
“Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso,” continues as Puregold returns with its Negosyo Convention at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on May 19 to 21.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — “Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso,” continues as Puregold returns with its Negosyo Convention at the World Trade Center, Pasay City on May 19 to 21.

Puregold also celebrates Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week from May 16 to 21 in all its physical stores and on the mobile app with discounts, freebies and other surprises!

“Our network of more than 600,000 sari-sari stores nationwide serve as our link to all Filipinos now and even during the pandemic’s most difficult times. Kaya tuloy din kami sa pagtulong because this is the advocacy of Puregold’s Tindahan Ni Aling Puring program,” said Vincent Co, president of Puregold.

Tindahan Ni Aling Puring is a customized and holistic membership program for sari-sari store owners and other business owners, that offers discounts and other benefits like free delivery, business financing assistance and even free insurance for its members.

The theme of this year’s convention, the 14th staging of the event, is all about continuity. The chain launched its Puregold Mobile with SALLY (short for Shopping Ally) which was very helpful in providing basic necessities during the height of the pandemic.

They created all-original content and provided digital entertainment on its Puregold Channel. To further aid during the lockdown, Puregold rolled out 2,000 baratilyo caravans to different cities and localities, giving Tindahan Ni Aling Puring members and regular customers access to goods without having to commute or travel far.

Earlier this year, Puregold’s Aling Puring Account Representatives (APAR) salesforce reached more than 500 in number. This team now caters to over 60,000 regular accounts where Aling Puring members get personal and efficient order to delivery servicing.

Puregold’s Pambansang Sari-Sari Store Week 2022 from May 16 to 21 and the Tindahan Ni Aling Puring Negosyo Convention 2022 from May 19 to 21 continue the company's mission of helping small businesses. 

 

For more information, go to www.facebook.com/puregold.shopping. #Puregold, #TindahanNiAlingPuring, #TNAP, #AlwaysPanalo, #NegosyoConvention2022

PUREGOLD
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Puregold&rsquo;s Negosyo Convention returns to aid sari-sari store, small business owners
2 hours ago

Puregold’s Negosyo Convention returns to aid sari-sari store, small business owners

2 hours ago
“Tuloy Natin Ang Pagsasama, Tuloy Natin Ang Pag-Asenso,” continues as Puregold returns with its Negosyo Convention...
Supplements
fbtw
Smart offers free replacement for subscribers with lost or expired Prepaid Home WiFi SIM
4 days ago

Smart offers free replacement for subscribers with lost or expired Prepaid Home WiFi SIM

4 days ago
To claim your new free Prepaid Home WiFi SIM, simply bring your Smart Bro Home WiFi or PLDT Prepaid Home WiFi device and a...
Supplements
fbtw
ADAMCO, YPC laud Villar for being conferred Japan&rsquo;s Order of Rising Sun
11 days ago

ADAMCO, YPC laud Villar for being conferred Japan’s Order of Rising Sun

11 days ago
Chairman of Vista Land & Lifescapes and former Senate President Manuel “Manny” B. Villar Jr. received “The...
Supplements
fbtw
Pampanga&rsquo;s Alviera &ndash; the ultimate summer destination to explore outdoors
11 days ago

Pampanga’s Alviera – the ultimate summer destination to explore outdoors

11 days ago
Short for “Explore Porac,” the estate is kicking off with its EXPLORAC campaign that offers visitors unique outdoor...
Supplements
fbtw
WTTC lauds Philippines&rsquo; successful hosting of international tourism summit
May 2, 2022 - 9:00am

WTTC lauds Philippines’ successful hosting of international tourism summit

May 2, 2022 - 9:00am
Leaders of the global tourism industry praised the Philippines’ successful hosting of the 21st Global Summit of the...
Supplements
fbtw
AllHome offers huge discounts on its BIG 5-Day Sale!
April 29, 2022 - 8:00am

AllHome offers huge discounts on its BIG 5-Day Sale!

April 29, 2022 - 8:00am
The 80% discount deal is real!
Supplements
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with